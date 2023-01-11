Read full article on original website
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving. Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020. His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy...
BBC
Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and...
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man
"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case
A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
Man hit by lorry in Seaforth was devoted to his son, family says
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a lorry "had a mischievous sense of humour", his family has said. Martin Gregory, 43, died from his injuries after being found on Princess Way, Seaforth, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said. Paying tribute, his family said he was...
BBC
Man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble is found
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river has been found, officers have said. The 30-year-old had fled from Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said. The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation and...
BBC
Greyfriars Bobby film star dog's remains found after 18-month search
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The remains of the dog who starred in the 1960s movie about Greyfriars Bobby have been found after an 18-month search in the Scottish Borders. David Hunter faced a race against time to find the burial spot before houses were built on top...
BBC
Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
BBC
Man charged with Elle Edwards murder appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at about 23:50 GMT while celebrating Christmas with friends at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey Village. Connor Chapman, 22,...
BBC
Euston shooting: Girl, 7, and five others injured near church
A seven-year-old girl has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting close to a central London church. Police responded to reports shots were fired from a moving vehicle, while a funeral took place at St Aloysius Church in Euston at about 13:30 GMT. The Met Police said another girl, aged 12,...
BBC
Ambulance crew taken to hospital after substance found in park
Three ambulance crew members were taken to hospital after an incident at a park in Derby. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) had been called to Darley Park to help a man who had been taken ill at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Derbyshire Police said the crew "began to feel...
