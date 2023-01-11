Gunmen in north London sent the friends and family of a young woman who had died from leukaemia running and screaming outside a memorial service for her and her mother, witnesses said.A suspected drive-by shooting outside St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Euston has left three women and a young girl in hospital.Officers said three women – aged 48, 54, and 41 – were taken to hospital following the incident on Phoenix Road.A seven-year-old girl was also taken to a central London hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident.One resident of an estate across the...

