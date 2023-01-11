Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Report
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have conducted their annual postseason meeting. According to team insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, coaching changes could be on the horizon as a result of this meeting. "Don’t expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who’s coming in for an interview. ...
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare trade inside the division in an attempt to get some return for recently DFA'd southpaw.
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Changes expected for New England Patriots after Bill Belichick meeting with owner
There’s really no subtle way of saying this. The second half of the New England Patriots’ 2022 season was an
NFL Scout Reveals Who Patriots May Target In First Round Of Draft
The New England Patriots just missed out on the postseason, finishing the year 8-9. While the defense was able to get the job done for the most part, their season was undone by inconsistent performance on offense. The Patriots ranked 11th in points allowed and eighth in yardage, but 17th...
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did former Patriots star take jab at Mac Jones?
Former New England Patriots star Vince Wilfork seems to have some problems with Mac Jones. Wilfork talked on NBC Sports Boston this week about the Patriots and the issue of entitled players. Without saying a name, Wilfork seemed to point the finger at Jones for displaying disrespectful behavior towards his coaches this season. "These guys... The post Did former Patriots star take jab at Mac Jones? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Patriots expected to reassign offensive coaches, potentially add to staff
BOSTON -- When speaking to the media on Monday morning, Bill Belichick offered very little in terms of assessments on the season that had ended less than 24 hours earlier. And without a vote of confidence or no confidence in Matt Patricia, it wasn't exactly clear if sweeping changes would be made on the offensive coaching staff.By midweek, though, some clarity has arrived.Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday afternoon that Belichick has met with team owner Robert Kraft and is "amendable to changes." "My understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the...
Could Patriots’ Devin McCourty Be Lining Up Next Job Following NFL Career?
It’s uncertain if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back for a 14th season with the New England Patriots next year. There was a sense of finality for McCourty, and teammate Matthew Slater, with the way they reacted following a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended New England’s season.
Patriots, Jerod Mayo Extension: Bill Belichick's Successor?
Could the 36-year old defensive coach be the heir-apparent for the New England Patriots?
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
Jets have ‘very high interest’ in Patriots promising offensive assistant coach
The Patriots are set to embark on an offensive coordinator search next week. It’s to be expected that they’ll look at both internal and external candidates to fill the role. It also appears that one of their most promising assistant coaches could be headed elsewhere if he doesn’t land the job.
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
