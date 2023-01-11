BOSTON -- When speaking to the media on Monday morning, Bill Belichick offered very little in terms of assessments on the season that had ended less than 24 hours earlier. And without a vote of confidence or no confidence in Matt Patricia, it wasn't exactly clear if sweeping changes would be made on the offensive coaching staff.By midweek, though, some clarity has arrived.Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday afternoon that Belichick has met with team owner Robert Kraft and is "amendable to changes." "My understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the...

2 DAYS AGO