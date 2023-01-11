ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thecomeback.com

Arch Manning makes freshman mistake

The spotlight is going to be on Arch Manning next season as he competes for the starting quarterback position with the Texas Longhorns. In the meantime, it appears that everything the highly touted recruit does is going to get noticed, and that includes if he happens to lose his student ID on one of his first days of school.
AUSTIN, TX

