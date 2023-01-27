ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Below Deck’ Alum Kate Chastain’s Quotes About Pregnancy and Motherhood

By Yana Grebenyuk
 8 days ago
Pulling out all the stops! Kate Chastain has candidly discussed her journey to become a mother — and the challenges that come with expecting her first child.

In December 2022, the Below Deck alum confirmed that she is pregnant. “I feel so great. I feel so excited," she exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her participation in a new reality TV show. "I knew as Traitors was coming out that I’d be doing a lot of interviews and I probably couldn’t hide it much longer, so surprise!”

While Chastain offered glimpses at her pregnancy , she admitted that she wasn't giving all the details away . "I'm saving that a little bit," she told Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live that same month, referring to her baby's sex.

The former chief stew later said she was feeling "great" amid the major life change . "Honestly, I like sleeping in and I'm also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that’s gonna be an adjustment," she joked during an interview with E! News in December 2022. "But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will."

That same month, Chastain's former coworker Captain Lee Rosbach weighed in on her pregnancy news.

“I couldn’t be more elated for her. I have no doubt she’s going to be a great mom," he shared with People. “She’s taken on a big challenge, but she’s more than up to it. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen her this happy.”

According to the captain, he was willing to help with almost everything , adding, "I don't do diapers. I'll do a lot of things, but diapers aren't one of them."

Chastain's announcement came more than two years after her exit from Below Deck . (The reality star was previously on the hit Bravo series from season 2 to season 7 .)

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020, jokingly referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's statement about stepping back from the royal family . “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

The TV personality previously dated Below Deck costar Ben Robinson and was later linked to athlete Ro Hernandez . Amid her pregnancy, Chastain remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

Scroll down for Chastain's candid quotes about pregnancy and becoming a mother:

