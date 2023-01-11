ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023 winners list in full

By Emily Garbutt
The Golden Globes returned for its 80th year, televised from LA after NBC opted not to broadcast the ceremony in 2022 amid criticism of the organizing body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Banshees of Inisherin picked up the most awards at the ceremony, taking home three gongs: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Colin Farrell. Meanwhile, The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director for Steven Spielberg and Everything Everywhere All at Once was a success in the acting categories, with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan both winning.

As for the small screen, it was a big night for Abbott Elementary, which won Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy as well as acting nods for Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. The White Lotus and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also took home two awards each. You can see the full list of winners and nominees in each category below.

Golden Globes 2023 winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • WINNER: Cate Blanchett (Tár)
  • Olivia Colman ( Empire of Light )
  • Viola Davis (The Woman King)
  • Ana de Armas ( Blonde )
  • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT21y_0kAuPkRG00

(Image credit: Warner Bros)
  • WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Brendan Fraser ( The Whale )
  • Hugh Jackman ( The Son )
  • Bill Nighy (Living)
  • Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris)
  • Margot Robbie (Babylon)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
  • Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Diego Calva (Babylon)
  • Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
  • Adam Driver ( White Noise )
  • Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )
  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
  • Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Brad Pitt (Babylon)
  • Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
  • James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
  • Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
  • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Todd Field (Tár)
  • Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Sarah Polley (Women Talking)
  • Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)
  • RRR (India)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
  • Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)
  • John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • WINNER: Naatu Naatu (RRR)
  • Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
  • Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best TV Series – Drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3JMl_0kAuPkRG00

(Image credit: HBO Max / Ollie Upton)

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

  • WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria)
  • Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

  • WINNER: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Diego Luna (Andor)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

  • WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Hanna Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

  • WINNER: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • John Lithgow (The Old Man)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
  • John Turturro (Severance)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

  • WINNER: The White Lotus
  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • WINNER: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
  • Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
  • Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • WINNER: Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Colin Firth (The Staircase)
  • Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman is in Trouble)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • F Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Wondering where to start with catching up on last year's movie and TV offerings? Fill out your watch list with our picks of the best movies of 2022 and the best TV shows of 2022 .

