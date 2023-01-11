Read full article on original website
Freddie Mac: Mortgage Rates Slide Back
After rising the previous week, the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.33%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% as of Jan. 12. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.52%. Mortgage rates fell in the past week after rising a week earlier, according to the latest report from Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac...
Big Banks Beat Expectations As Earnings Report Season Opens
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America each post strong 4Q 2022 results. JPMorgan Chase reported fourth-quarter net income of $11 billion, or $3.57 per diluted share. Bank of America reported four-quarter net income of $7.1 billion, or $0.85 per diluted share. Earnings report season kicked off Friday, with two of the...
The Hits Keep Coming For Wells Fargo
Bank reports 4Q earnings cut in half due to settlements, fewer mortgage originations. The bank reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.9 billion, or 67 cents per diluted share, half of what it reported a year earlier. It attributed the dramatic decline in earnings to a steep drop in mortgage originations,...
Sagent Appoints Fintech Innovator As COO
Marianne Sullivan made digital mortgage originations mainstream. Sagent Lending Technologies, a fintech company offering mortgage servicing software, on Thursday said it has appointed Marianne Sullivan as its chief operating officer. Sullivan, who has led some of the biggest innovation milestones in mortgage and consumer finance — including at Fannie Mae...
