Academy Sports + Outdoors promo codes for January 2023

FAQs

What golf products do Academy Sports + Outdoors sell?

Academy Sports sell a wide variety of golf equipment from shoes and hats to wedges and drivers. You can also purchase clothing and shoes from Academy Sports, with big brands like Nike and Under Armour also on sale on their website.

Can I get a student discount at Academy Sports + Outdoors?

Yes you can! Their student discounts can fluctuate but will usually come in at around 10% for those who can prove they are enrolled in some form of education.

Do Academy Sports + Outdoors sell second hand golf equipment?

The brand does sell recycled equipment and are well known for the deals they offer on recycled golf balls, which can be bought in buckets.

Can I buy gift cards at Academy Sports + Outdoors?

Yes! If you’re looking for a great golf gift for a friend or family member, but don’t know what they would like, you can load up an Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card and let them purchase whatever product they want with that cash.

Can I get free shipping at Academy Sports + Outdoors?

Yes, you can get free shipping at Academy Sports + Outdoors, but only on orders that are over $35. Expected delivery on those orders is around two days, with one-day shipping available for an additional fee.

Do Academy Sports + Outdoors ship outside of the USA?

No, the brand does not deliver products to territories outside of America.

Does Academy Sports + Outdoors offer promotional deals?

Yes! You’ll find many products discounted during the holiday season at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Plus the brand also asserts that they will match any price on any product you can find being sold at a lower price on any other website.

Hints and Tips

Keep an eye on clearance sales: Academy Sports + Outdoors often run clearance sales that give customers the chance to take advantage of a range of deals, some of which have 65% off on all kinds of premium golf equipment.

Sign up to their newsletter: If you sign up to Academy Sports' newsletter, you will receive 10% off your next purchase, plus you'll also be able to keep tabs on when products are coming out, when products are going on sale and when you can save a fortune on new golf equipment.

Take advantage of their expert advice: Academy Sports have various guides on their website that are written by their experts and are designed to give you the best bang for your buck. By that, I mean their guides will help you choose and purchase the best product for your needs as a golfer, tailoring everything from your height and style of play to the kind of golf club you should be playing with.

Weekly deals: Academy Sports also release weekly deals on their website that you can take advantage of each and every week.

Take advantage of Academy Sports' Credit Card rewards: If you're someone who regularly shops at Academy Sports you may want to take advantage of their credit card scheme. Here if you opt into getting an Academy Sports credit card, you'll get $15 off your first purchase, 5% off purchases in-store and online and lastly free shipping on orders over $15 or more at AcademySports.com.

Download the Academy Sports App: Shop and save wherever you are and get exclusive deals on the Academy Sports app. The app is also a great way to keep tabs on everything new on the website giving you a great way to quickly find new deals coming out on all kinds of golf equipment.

Shop Academy Sports' Hot Deals: As well as their weekly deals, Academy Sports also offer Hot Deals on some excellent products that you'll get more than 55% off on.

Student, teachers, military and first responder discounts: If you're a student, a teacher, a veteran or a first responder, you'll be able to get discounts on all kinds of products on the Academy Sports website.

Price match promise: Academy will also beat the price of a competitor by 5% on any product you see on their website. So if you see a product being advertised on another website for less than you see on Academy Sports, you can message the retailer to get them to match that price.

How to use Academy Sports + Outdoors promo codes

Need some help using Academy Sports + Outdoors coupon codes? Take a look at our step-by-step guide on how to use these promo codes below:

Golf Gear from Academy Sports + Outdoors

(Image credit: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

When it comes to buying products on Academy Sports + Outdoors, there are plenty of products to choose from. Academy boasts one of the largest product ranges on the market and offers expert advice on what to buy, when to buy it and what size you should buy that product in. That’s where their helpful advice and buyers guides come in. Akin to many of the instruction and review posts you’ll find on Golf Monthly’s website, Academy also provides customers with a range of guides that can help you tailor your purchases. The website has an Expert Advice section which I would definitely recommend reading if you are unsure of what you need to play golf or what kind of products you need.

On that note, let’s turn our attention to some of the excellent products the brand does feature on their website, and there is a lot to cover. It’s worth noting that whatever level of player you are, you’ll find equipment, clubs, balls and clothing that will suit your needs. For example if you’re planning on doing some practice, you can pick up a box of the very forgiving Callaway Chrome Soft Practice Balls. More experienced players might want to pick up a box of Titleist Pro V1s, be warned though these don’t come cheap, so perhaps mix them in with one of the voucher codes you see above.

As for golf clubs, you’ll find deals on everything from the superb Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge to the simply stunning Cobra RADSPEED Driver. Again there are clubs available here for all ability levels, as well as club sets for beginner golfers looking to get into the game, including the simply outstanding Strata 12-Piece Golf Club Package. So what are you waiting for? Get shopping now at Academy Sports + Outdoors’ website, and grab a bargain with one of the fantastic voucher codes listed in this guide!