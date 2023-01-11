Walmart promo codes for January 2023

FAQs

Does Walmart offer free shipping?

Yes. However, free shipping is only offered on orders of $35 or more.

Where is my nearest Walmart store?

The best way to find your nearest Walmart store and check the opening hours is to visit walmart.com and use the store finder tool. Simply enter your zip code and click “Find store”.

What is the Walmart credit card?

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard credit card program offers rewards on purchases made at Walmart and everywhere customers shop. With the introductory offer, you can earn 5% cash back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months when you use you use your Capital One Walmart Rewards Card with Walmart Pay – the quick and secure way to pay with your phone at Walmart.

Can I return items to Walmart?

Yes. Returns are available for most products that the company sells. Your purchase history on Walmart.com displays the latest eligible date for a return or replacement. However, Walmart recommends keeping track of all manufacturer packaging and the receipt for a minimum of 90 days after purchase.

How do I return an item?

You can bring the item that you wish to return to a Walmart store. Start your return in the Walmart app or at Walmart.com. Select the items you’d like to return and a reason for the return. Choose “Return to store” to get a return barcode. Review the return refund summary and submit your return. Then, bring the email confirmation with you to the store along with your item. Alternatively, view your order history in the Walmart app or at Walmart.com. Select each item you’d like to return and select “Return by mail” to print your return label. Package the item, or items, along with all original packaging and accessories; then, drop it off at USPS or FedEx locations.

Hints and tips

Shopping at Walmart may already be an economical choice, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t save a dollar or two more here and there. Here’s how…

Download the app: The Walmart app, which is free to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is a must have, especially if you’re a regular Walmart shopper. The app has a weekly ads section highlighting local sales and in-store specials for nearby stores. In addition, during the holidays, the app provides early access to sales and exclusive product catalogues.

Buy clearance items: Often, Walmart marks products down even further. In fact, some locations set aside entire clearance aisles to sell through stock quickly. Look out for the bright yellow tags that show the original price versus the clearance price. Online, simply head to walmart.com/clearance

Save money with Walmart Plus: If you use Walmart grocery delivery, the company's Walmart+ scheme lets you save even more time and money. Become a Walmart+ member and you'll benefit from free same-day grocery delivery ($35 minimum order). You can read more about the scheme in our guide below.

Shop after holidays: Holiday items tend to be marked down automatically when major holidays end. Think of all those holiday items that seem to cost a fortune, such as Christmas decorations. You can save a tidy some by being organised and shopping as far as a year ahead.

Buy Walmart's private labels: Walmart has a number of its own labels that allow consumers to find lesser-priced items that are comparable to name-brand products, such as 'Great Value', 'Mainstays' and 'Equate'.

Save with in-store pick-ups: One way to avoid hefty shipping fees is to choose in-store pick up. Not only does this remove the shipping fee, but you also automatoically get the otion to receive discounts on labelled 'Pickup Discount Eligible'.

Look out for free items: They say you get nothing in this life for free – but that's not strictly true. While freebie stands aren't available in every store, they can be found – and some of the freebies are well worth getting your hands on.

Check out Walmart Restored: With Walmart Restored, you can buy refurbished products that have been professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new by top-rated, performance-managed suppliers. The products have no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away. Any exceptions are mentioned on the product details page.

How to use Walmart promo codes

There are various coupons and discounts that become available periodically to use with Walmart, helping you to make tidy savings on everything from electronics and toys, to clothing, groceries and everyday essentials. Here’s how to use them:

1. Add an item to your shopping cart. Then, click the cart in the top right corner of the page.

2. Click “Continue to checkout”.

3. To use a coupon, you must be signed in – so do that now. If you continue as a guest, you will not be able to redeem your coupon.

4. Enter your promo code into the box, “Have you a promo code?” The discount should be applied immediately.

Should the discount not show, check that you have entered it correctly. Be sure to check that the code was pasted with the correct spacing. You should also check the expiry date of the code. The code may also only be applicable for existing customers.

Our Guide to Walmart Plus

The best way to make savings with Walmart, especially if you’re a regular shopper with the retailing giant, is to sign up for Walmart Plus. It costs $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. However, this service can quickly pay for itself, and it opens up a number of perks, such as free delivery, discounts on prescriptions, member prices on fuel at select stations, and use of mobile scan and go, which streamlines your checkout process.

You don’t have to sign up and pay to become a Walmart+ member, however, to enjoy free shipping. So long as you spend $35 or more on your order, there will be no shipping cost.

The free curbside pick up is another popular service. Walmart’s grocery customers can place orders online and then drive to their chosen/local store to have their bagged items loaded into the car. There's no need to leave your vehicle or enter the store. What’s more, the service is free!

Online, it’s also worthwhile keeping an eye on the “Services” tab on Walmart’s homepage. This is where you’ll find further details on all the various services that Walmart offers, including auto care, health and wellness, and gift lists.

To keep up to date with all the latest trends and savings, click on “Get Inspired”, which can also be found under the “Services” tab. You’ll be taken through to a page where all you need to do is fill out your email address. Doing so will unlock even more benefits, such as price drop notifications, back in store alerts, and more.

Another very useful service is the “Holiday gift finder”. By entering who you are shopping for – ‘Anyone’, ‘For Him’, or ‘For Her’ – and putting in the age, Walmart will help you find that perfect gift.