Skechers coupons for January 2023

By Michael Weston
 3 days ago

FAQs

What type of shoes does Skechers sell?

Skechers designs and manufactures a large range of different styles for men, women and children. As well as active sneakers, Skechers sells boat shoes, sandals, boots and slip-ons. In addition, the brand designs shoes for specific sports and activities, such as golf, hiking and running.

Does Skechers just sell shoes?

No. Although the brand is renowned for its extremely comfortable footwear, it also has a fairly extensive men’s and women’s clothing range, which includes tips, bottoms and accessories.

Can I return my Sketchers order?

Customers can return unworn/defective item(s) within 45 days of shipment for a refund if they checked out as a guest. Skechers Plus members will have 90 days to return. You have two options: firstly, you can return via a printable UPS return label; the second option is to Return at any Skechers retail store (excluding Guam retail locations).

How do I find my nearest Skechers store?

Simply go to skechers.com/store-locator.html, enter your city, state or zip code, and you will be given a list of your nearest Skechers store.

Where’s my Skechers order?

You can find out the status of your order online. You will need your order number and order email. Skechers Plus Members can simply sign in to view their recent orders.

How does Skechers’ membership tier system work?

If you spend $175 plus in a year, you will become a Silver tier member. Not only will you get all the rewards offered to standard members, but you’ll also receive a member-versary bonus and a double points pass. If you spend $350 plus in a year, you get all the standard rewards, plus a member-versary bonus, triple points pass, and double points with every purchase. Once you earn a tier, you will reap the rewards of that tier the entire following year.

Can you buy Skechers e-Gift cards?

Yes. You can buy these at skechers.com ($25 up to $200).

Hints and Tips

  • Use the promo codes: Skechers doesn’t shy away from offering discounts throughout the year. These can normally be found on the home page. For example, the code ‘NEWYEAR’ could be found on skechers.com in January. When using this code at the checkout, so long as you were a registered member, you could get 15% off ‘almost everything’.
  • Sign up for email updates: Head to the Skechers home page and simply type in your email address to get the latest updates. Doing so could get you a one-time 20% discount.
  • Become a Skechers member: It’s free to become a Skechers Plus member, and it has many benefits. Not only can you get a $5 reward for joining today, but long-term benefits include free standard shipping and returns, an extended 90-day return (45 more days than non-members), and extra membership points on your birthday.
  • Get premier offers: One of the standout benefits of memberships is premier offers. When you’re a member, you’ll receive exclusive offers and promotions, points with every purchase, points for polls, and more.
  • Download the Skechers app: Visit the Apple Store and/or Google Play to download this app. You’ll be able to track points, redeem rewards, and enjoy a personalized shopping experience designed just for you. In addition, you’ll get a 750-point bonus when you download it (1000 points is equivalent to a $5 reward).
  • Join the Skechers text message family: Do you want to be the first in line to know about special offers? All you need to do is visit skechers.attn.tv/p/pUK/joinsms to register your cell number. Once you do that, you can get yourself 20% off.
  • Shop in the sales: Skechers has some terrific sales, which aren’t just limited to certain times of the year. Go to the homepage and click on the three lines on the top-right and it’ll open up a list, which is where ‘SALE’ is normally found.
  • Follow Skechers on social media: You can follow Skechers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. It’s a really good way to keep up to date with everything that’s going on with the brand, and be the first to know about new styles that are about to be launched. Who knows, you might even grab yourself a promo code.

How to use Sketchers promo codes

1. Start your shop by opening skechers.com.

2. When you find an item you wish to purchase, click on it and then click ‘ADD TO CART’.

3. Click on ‘VIEW CART’.

4. A list of items that you’ve added to your cart will now be displayed, and underneath this, you will see the question: ‘Have a Promo Code, Gift Card?’

5. Type in the promo code exactly as it is shown. For example, NEWYEAR.

The discount should immediately be applied, and your shopping cart total adjusts to the new amount. If your promo code is not working, it may be that it has been entered incorrectly, or it may have expired. A message will appear in red advising you what you need to do. For example, NEWYEAR is a promo code for Skechers Plus Members only.

Find yourself the perfect pair of Skechers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU9B0_0kAuJcS000

With so many styles and designs in the Skechers range to choose from, it can be quite difficult to find the right pair. However, Skechers has created its own online, six-step process called the ‘Shoe Finder Quiz’ to help you find the perfect pair.

It starts off by asking you which type of shoe you are shopping for. Of course, you might be shopping for someone else, so you can select Women’s, Men’s, Girl’s or Boy’s. You are then provided with a range of shoe sizes, which include half sizes, after which you can select your width preference.

If you’re shopping for girl’s and/or boy’s, you will be offered a list of sizes according to age – so it’s split down into Toddler (0-4 years old), Little Kids (4-8 years old), and Big Kids (8-10 years old).

After selecting the shoe size, Skechers starts to really narrow down your search, and it does this by offering a list of activities. If you selected Men’s or Women’s at the beginning, at this point in the questionnaire you can choose from everyday wear, working out, running, walking, hiking, work and safety, and golfing.

This service is like having your very own shoe-shopping assistant by your side. You can tell this clever online tool all your different preferences, and it will narrow your search down. For example, you can click a box that says ‘My toes need extra room, they tend to feel tight’, or ‘I need more arch support in my shoes’. You’ll then be able to select which special features you’d like for your shoes. For example, ‘Arch Fit’, an insole system with podiatrist-certified supportive comfort design.

Whoever you are shopping for, and whatever the activity, at the end of the questionnaire you’ll be given a list of recommended shoes. It’s a clever piece of technology that will hopefully allow you to shop online safe in the knowledge you have the right pair without actually having them there in front of you.

