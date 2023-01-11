ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway coupon codes for January 2023

By Ed Carruthers
 3 days ago

Is Callaway a reliable golf brand?

Yes, Callaway are one of the most reliable brands in the golfing world producing a wide range of golf clubs that are suitable for all kinds of players from Tour professionals to people who’ve never picked up a putter before.

Should beginner golfers use Callaway clubs?

Beginner golfers can find plenty of great options on Callaway’s website. It might be more beneficial for those new to the game to buy one of Callaway’s brilliant club package sets. For example, the Reva Women’s Package Set , which we gave a four-star rating when we got to test it on the course.

What Tour pros use Callaway equipment?

Callaway boasts an illustrious roster of past and present players, with many having earnt silverware during their time using the brand. Those names include Jon Rahm, Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Xander Schauffele, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli, Jim Furyk.

Can I get a custom fitting with Callaway?

Yes you can. Check out the custom fitting pages on the brand’s website to find out more about the services they offer. Alternatively, if you’re not able to attend a fitting in person you can use their online selection tool to find the right club for you.

Can I get a military discount at Callaway?

Yes, military personnel can get up to 15% off at Callaway.

  • Join Team Callaway: Join Callaway’s mailing list for exclusive offers and tips on new products coming out and 10% off your first order online. It’s quick and easy to sign up, and if you love Callaway products, then you should really consider keeping up to date with everything the brand is up to through this mailing list.
  • Use Callaway’s Club Selector Tool: Getting the best value for your money can sometimes be hard in golf. Manufacturers will often try to get you to buy the most expensive gear for your needs. But not at Callaway, as their Club Selector Tool can help you pick the right club for your abilities and goals. Whether you have a fast swing speed or are looking for more forgiveness, the club selector tool will help you pick the best option, to help you improve as a golfer.
  • Buy second-hand Callaway clubs: Golf clubs don’t come cheap and sometimes it’s best to look for pre-owned clubs instead of buying a brand new set of irons outright. The good thing about Callaway clubs is that they are very durable and will last a long-long time. In fact, I play a set of Callaway XR irons from 2017 and they are still in fantastic condition, despite me having put them through their paces over the years. Be sure to check out Callaway’s Pre-Owned web page for some excellent refurbished clubs that will still perform to a top standard.
  • Look out for sales & discounts: Particularly at Black Friday and at Christmas, you may find Callaway offering some great deals on some of their clearance stock. It’s good to keep an eye on when the brand is bringing out new equipment too, as that can sometimes coincide with a clearance sale of old club models.
  • Attend a Callaway fitting session: We can’t tell you how important it is to attend a club fitting session when buying a new set of golf clubs. Fitting sessions can help you understand whether you’re buying the right club for you. It can also ensure you get the right weight settings in each club, the right length and the right shaft flex. If you’re planning on spending a lot of money on a set of clubs, then it is wise to get them custom fitted according to your size and abilities.

How to use Callaway coupon codes

Once you’ve identified the product you’re looking to buy, check out the coupon codes included on this list and identify the code that’s right for you. Once you’ve found the correct code, you can then grab yourself a hefty saving by using that discount code when you check out online. Click on the code you want to use, enter your personal information when prompted and copy that unique code.

Once you're ready to purchase your Callaway products, add them to the basket and click 'Checkout'. When you're ready to pay, paste the code into the box that says 'Do you have a code?' and get ready to pay the discounted price for your products. Once you've paid, sit back and get ready to receive your brand new Callaway clubs.

What are the best Callaway products?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNADK_0kAuJUL400

(Image credit: Callaway)

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer looking to break single figures or you’re a mid-range handicapper looking for a new set of clubs that can take you to the next level, Callaway is the brand for you. From balls , to bags , there are plenty of great options on their website that can cater to your needs as a golfer. It’s clear that a lot of technology is crammed into every Callaway product, but what we really like about the brand is the commitments it gives to helping players get the most out of their products, through things like their club selector tools and custom fitting sessions.

One area the brand really excels in is the balls that they produce. From soft feel balls to more forgiving golf balls, there are plenty of options available for any kind of golfer on Callaway’s website. For more experienced players looking for greater distance and control around the greens, you might want to try a pack of the Chrome Soft 2022 Golf Balls . For a more forgiving option that is great for those looking to generate more ball speed and improve their accuracy on the greens, check out the Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball .

Callaway really does come into their own in the drivers and irons they produce. The Rogue ST MAX Driver is an excellent option for any experienced player looking for a big stick with a lot of fizz off the clubface. For less-experienced players, the Big Bertha is always a very forgiving ball striker you can use to get yourself down the fairway. Let’s also not forget Callaway’s fantastic range of irons. The Apex set sits at the pinnacle of Callaway’s range of irons aimed for those looking for distance, control and shot shaping capabilities in their long irons. Meanwhile, the cavity-backed Mavrik irons are more suited to the player looking for a bit of forgiveness in their golfing game. Mid-range players will love the distance and feel on offer here, with this being a fantastic club to help you improve as a player. So, why not use one of the coupon codes above to snag yourself a very lucrative deal on a fantastic set of Callaway irons or golf balls.

