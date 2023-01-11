Golf Apparel Shop discount codes for January 2023

FAQs

Does the Golf Apparel Shop offer discounts?

The Golf Apparel Shop offers a range of discounts throughout the year, especially at peak holidays like Black Friday and Christmas.

What is the Golf Apparel Shop’s return policy?

The Golf Apparel Shop allows returns on all unwashed, unworn, undamaged or defective merchandise within 60 days of their purchase. The brand will offer a full refund so long as you can present a copy of the receipt.

What payment options does the Golf Apparel Shop offer?

Customers can take advantage of several payment options at the Golf Apparel Shop. You can pay using most major credit cards, as well as ApplePay, PayPal and Klarna’s buy-now-pay-later schemes.

Does The Golf Apparel Shop do Women’s Clothing?

Yes, the retailer offers a huge range of women’s clothing on its website. From Women’s polo shirts to dresses, you can find a range of some of the best golf clothing brands online at The Golf Apparel Shop.

Where can I buy plus-size golf clothing?

The Golf Apparel Shop is one of the best places to go for plus-size golfers where you can find an excellent and comprehensive range of some of the best oversized golf clothing on the market. Featuring clothing from trusted brands like Callaway and Grand Slam, you’ll find an extensive range of big and tall polos, jumpers and trousers online at The Golf Apparel Shop.

Hints and Tips

There are plenty of benefits on offer if you sign up to the Golf Apparel Shop’s mailing list. Signing up will get you a 10% discount on your first order with the website, as well as news, updates and tips on discounted products, clearance sales and new clothes coming in stock! Take advantage of free shipping: Shipping can sometimes set you back a pretty penny. But you can take advantage of the Golf Apparel Shop’s free delivery deal, if you spend over $99 on their products. So plan out a bulk clothing order and get yourself free shipping included as an extra.

Limit the hit on your bank account by paying in installments at the Golf Apparel Shop using Klarna. The brand allows you to pay off your purchase in four interest free instalments, making it a great way to spread out the cost of your golf apparel. Shop their gift guide: Stuck on what to get someone for Christmas? Take a look at the Golf Apparel Shop’s Gift Guide which features a ton of excellent gifts for any golf fanatic.

To make sure you’re not wasting your time and money and are getting the right fit, check out the Golf Apparel Shop’s sizing chart, which will give you details on all the different sizes of products on sale at the site. Sign up to their Pro Shop Perks Scheme: The Golf Apparel Shop also runs a Pro Shop Perks Scheme which entitles those who sign up a variety of lucrative benefits that will help you save on all apparel products. You can sign up for free in order to earn reward points while shopping and spend those reward points on discounts of up to $25.



How to use Golf Apparel Shop discount codes

Follow our step-by-step guide on how to use the promo codes included in this guide:

1. Identify which products on TheGolfApparelShop.com you want to purchase.

2. Next find out which voucher code is best for you to use to give you the best discount.

3. Click ‘Get code’ on the voucher you want to use, and enter your personal information.

4. Once your code appears, copy the discount code and make note of it.

5. Head back to The Golf Apparel Shop and add the product you want to buy to your basket. After you’ve done this and are ready to pay, press ‘Checkout’ and enter your discount code into the box that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’

6. Lastly, enter your payment details and sit back and wait for your brand new golf gear to be delivered!

Our Guide to golf clothing at Golf Apparel Shop

(Image credit: Golf Apparel Shop)

Getting the right golf clothes for your style, size and comfort needs can be a harder task than most players realize. Golf clothes come in all shapes and sizes and depending on whether you want a more traditional look or want to push the boat out with some bold and vibrant colors, you’ll find plenty of styles available on TheGolfApparelShop.com. That makes it a great place to start if you’re a beginner golfer looking to pick up a fresh set of golf clothing to wear on your first trip to the course.

Featuring some of the best brands on the market, including the likes of Callaway, Original Penguin and Grand Slam, there are plenty of great products to cop a deal on via their online shop. For example, this high-quality Jack Nicklaus Solid Textured Polo Shirt comes in at an excellent price and will transform any golf outfit thanks to its stylish looks and smart Golden Bear logo. If you’re planning on playing through the summer, cop a bargain on these excellent PGA Tour Golf Shorts, which look brilliant when paired with a smart polo shirt and jumper.

Women golfers are also well catered to on the site, with this PGA Tour Protection Golf Shirt being a hot seller. You’ll also find plenty of skirts and dresses there too including this fantastic looking Geo Print racer dress. The site also has its own section dedicated to plus-size and while it can be hard to find stylish oversized clothing that fits, The Golf Apparel Shop is an excellent place for big and tall players to get a great deal on some great looking gear. While the brand is an excellent place to snag some great value golf gear, you can get an even bigger saving on some of the best clothing on the market by using one of our voucher codes detailed above.