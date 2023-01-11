Mizuno coupon codes for January 2023

FAQs

What professional golfers use Mizuno?

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most well known players to use Mizuno golf equipment. He’s joined by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is also a Mizuno ambassador.

Is Mizuno a reliable golf brand?

Yes! Mizuno are trusted by golfers far and wide and produce some of the best golf irons on the market. Their premium range of clubs is balanced by the excellent golf bags and balls Mizuno makes. Having tested many of their products before, we can vouch that Mizuno are one of the best brands on the market!

Do Mizuno produce golf balls?

Mizuno produces an excellent range of golf balls that cater to the needs of all golfers. Whether you’re looking for a soft feel ball or a low spin offering, the Mizuno RB range of golf balls has something for every kind of player!

Can I get a custom fitting session with Mizuno?

Yes you can. The brand offers custom fitting sessions for those golfers looking to get properly kitted out with equipment designed and built for their golfing abilities and size.

Does Mizuno offer free shipping on golf gear?

Yes, but only on orders over £75. That’s the perfect price to get free shipping on a brand new Mizuno golf bag, set of irons or driver!

Hints and Tips

Sign up to Mizuno's newsletter for regular updates on all the latest products and press releases coming out from the Japanese golf retailer. Newsletters are a fantastic way to stay up-to-date on clearance sales, new products and deals landing on Mizuno.com.

Read Mizuno's News Blogs: Even if you don't want to sign up to the newsletter, you should regularly check back on Mizuno's News Blog, where you can find regular updates and informative postings on the latest products coming out, how to look after your Mizuno clubs and how to get the most value out of them. Attend a fitting session: If you want to get more from your Mizuno clubs or apparel, it's wise to attend a fitting session to ensure you're getting the right products for you. Ultimately, fitting sessions are the best way to get the most value out of your golf gear. Particularly when it comes to golf clubs, custom fitting sessions can help you get the right size, weight and kind of club for all your needs.

How to use Mizuno coupon codes

Follow our step-by-step guide on how to use the coupon codes included in this guide:

Why we love Mizuno golf gear

Mizuno are one of the most reliable golf brands on the market, blending traditional and modern golf styles with some fantastic technology to produce some simply excellent golf products. I have to say Mizuno are one of my favorite brands for the quality of the products they produce. It’s clear that a lot of hard work goes into designing each Mizuno product, but there’s more, as the brand is one of the best in the game when it comes to helping you pick the right products for you. Using their fitting services and buying advice pages, the brand goes above and beyond delivering that little bit of extra service to help golfers get the right products for them.

So what are my favorite Mizuno products? Well let’s start at the top with their fantastic range of drivers and irons. The Mizuno ST-Z 220 Driver is one of the best drivers in the business, offering all-round support, excellent stability and consistency off the tee. We thoroughly enjoyed the launch angle and ball flights this club delivers, with it being the perfect driver for any mid-handicap golfer looking to get down to single figures. It pairs well with the fantastic range of Mizuno irons on offer, with one of my favorites being the Mizuno Pro 225 Irons . We gave these Editors Choice clubs a five-star review and were seriously impressed by the excellent distance on offer here.

While the Pro 225 Irons are tailored to low handicap players , Mizuno also produces some excellent clubs for golfers looking to improve on their game. The Mizuno JPX925 Hot Metal Pro Irons are a forgiving alternative that you should consider if you’re a mid-range handicapper looking to break into single figures. The brand also has a ton of excellent bag offerings which you should certainly check out if you’re in the market for a reliable stand bag or cart bag.

Lastly, be sure to take a look at some of the excellent apparel the brand has on offer. From jackets to shoes Mizuno are a leader when producing high-performance, durable golf kit that’ll help you become a better player. We particularly love the brand’s range of excellent golf shoes, including the grippy and stylish Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes . While Mizuno golf equipment doesn’t always come cheap, it’s wise to take advantage of some of the excellent voucher codes in this guide that’ll save you a bomb on some fantastic Mizuno golf kit!