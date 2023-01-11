ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

When Can I Buy The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver... And How Much Will It Cost?

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xeyth_0kAuIv0m00

When Can I Buy The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

The 2023 range of woods from TaylorMade continues on from 2022's Stealth line with the Stealth 2, which you might already have seen out on Tour in the hands of players like Scottie Scheffler or Collin Morikawa . But when can you actually get your hands on one, and what does the new line look like? Well the full family of Stealth 2 woods will be available for preorder from Jan 10th and retail from Feb 17th, and we have gone into the specifics on the technology and different models below as well. (We have also done comprehensive reviews on all three clubs below too).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIhXV_0kAuIv0m00

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

What to expect from the TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers

How does Stealth 2 plan to be among the best golf drivers this year? Well technologically speaking TaylorMade has looked to fine-tune and tweak different aspects from the previous Stealth design . For example there is a 75 percent increase in carbon in Stealth 2 Plus and nearly 50 percent in Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD. This feature is so TaylorMade can relocate weight around the head for MOI and optimize CG.

Additionally the face of the driver is not entirely the same as its predecessor, instead featuring a new version of Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) said to maintain ball speed on off-centre strikes and increase forgiveness. Regarding the weight of the face, Stealth 2 is 2g lighter than the Stealth at 24g giving the Stealth 2 an expanded COR area to boost performance across the face and increasing the sweet spot.

There are three different heads in the range - standard , Plus and HD , which is the same as the Stealth range from 2022. The Plus is the least forgiving and lowest spinning model but it does offer the most workability. This driver features a 15g sliding weight track designed to help golfers shape their shots, whereas the HD is the most forgiving driver model.

How much does the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver cost?

The full family of Stealth 2 woods will be available for preorder from Jan 10th and retail from Feb 17th. The Stealth Plus model will come in at $529/£529 whereas the standard and HD designs will be a little less at $499/£499. This is similar to the previous Stealth design, and actually comes in at a cheaper price than Callaway's new Paradym model which retails at $599/£599.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrK3Z_0kAuIv0m00

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Where can I buy the Stealth 2 driver?

So the driver is not on sale currently but from our experience there are a number of retailers to keep an eye on because they have good pre-order capabilities. For example in the US, Dick's Sporting Goods or Golf Galaxy are two good options, whereas in the UK, Scottsdale Golf is another solid retailer.

What is the stock shaft in the Stealth 2 driver?

The Stealth 2 Plus driver will be available with the Mitsubishi Kai’li Red shaft as standard, as well as the Project X HZRDUS Black shaft. The standard shaft option in the Stealth 2 driver is the Fujikura Ventus TR Red. In the Stealth 2 HD driver the stock shaft is the Fujikura Speeder NX Red.

FAQs

When will the TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers be released?

The full family of Stealth 2 woods will be available for preorder from Jan 10th and retail from Feb 17th worldwide.

How much will the TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers cost?

The Stealth Plus model will come in at $529/£529 whereas the standard and HD designs will be a little less at $499/£499.

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
msn.com

I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.

Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95

Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy