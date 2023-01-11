ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Logitech Chorus

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOwJb_0kAuIRj600

An often overlooked factor for a great VR experience is audio quality. I wouldn't feel so strongly about this if it wasn't for the Valve Index , which introduced me to excellent VR audio capable of tricking your brain into thinking you're someplace else. The issue is I don't own a Valve Index—it's a $1,000 headset. I own a Meta Quest 2, and I've been trying to find the best way to mimic the Index with it ever since I got it.

The Logitech Chorus is the best way I've found so far of doing just that.

The default audio solution for the Quest 2 leaves a lot to be desired. I get why it wasn't top of the priorities list for the entry-level headset: it does a lot of other things very well instead and it used to be frightfully cheap (it is, however, a little pricier now). But I do often wish for a little more oomph in the audio department. The two tiny cut-out speakers on the Quest 2 do a reasonable job of blasting the audio towards your ears while you're wearing the headset, but they don't deliver much clarity, bass, or sound isolation. They also don't deal particularly well with high volume. All of which takes me out of the virtual reality experience.

The obvious solution is to plug in a pair of headphones. Easily done, the Quest 2 offers up a standard 3.5mm port for most headphones to slot right into. That's been my go-to approach for the past few years—I don't have a pair specifically made with a short cable run for the Quest 2 but a regular pair of SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headphones I have for calls works well enough. You just have to deal with the mess of cables when taking the headset on and off.

Chorus specs

Drivers: Dual custom built and tuned open type drivers
Connectivity: USB Type-C
Price: $100/£90

Headphones are decent enough but they're not a completely perfect fit for the VR experience. VR should beget a more bespoke audio experience to reflect the 3D world surrounding you when you're wearing the headset—stereo headsets don't do this very well.

That's why I've always come back to the Valve Index's audio solution: two off-ear BMR drivers designed to both fully encompass the wearer's ears with audio and maintain long-term comfort. It achieves both goals very well. Audio comes through loud and clear, with an open-back design delivering an expansive sound stage for better directional audio. Despite the obvious gap between you and the drivers, it's surprisingly good on the sound isolation front, too.

The Logitech Chorus is close to an exact replica of the Index's audio solution in a Quest 2-friendly form factor. The Chorus also includes two off-ear, open-back BMR drivers to near-enough mimic the audio properties of its inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEiqT_0kAuIRj600

(Image credit: Future)

It really is quite a simple like-for-like audio solution and it works as well as I had hoped. The audio quality is quite simply excellent and it nails that level of immersive audio in a way that my headphones just couldn't hack. They're also capable of going much louder than the built-in speakers.

Installation is easy: the Chorus clips on easily and securely to the Quest 2 frame. It's relatively ambivalent to the strap you have installed on your headset, as clips onto the two solid arms attached to the headset proper. It worked just fine with my Elite Strap, and of course it will work with the standard fabric strap, too. Third-party straps with a similar design principle to these should be similarly compatible. You need only plug in the compact USB Type-cable run into the headset and you're ready to go.

The short USB Type-C connection also means there's no more cables to tangle yourself in with the Chorus. While it does take up the only USB Type-C port on the headset, the Chorus offers a USB passthrough so you can still run a line to your PC for Oculus Link or charge the headset easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxr2W_0kAuIRj600

(Image credit: Future)

At $100/£90, the Chorus rivals a whole new pair of headphones in price, and admittedly it's a lot more limited in use. It's easy to look at the Quest 2 as a cheaper option than many other higher-end PC VR headsets, such as the Valve Index, but if you want to piece together a more comfortable, impressive VR experience with the Quest 2 you do have to spend quite a bit to get there.

The Logitech Chorus hits a perfect note with me.

My VR headset setup now includes the $100 Logitech Chorus, $60 Elite Strap, and $80 Link Cable. If I bought all this today, with the Quest 2 at its new $400 price, I'd be looking at spending $640.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHr2x_0kAuIRj600

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, it's not the $999 that Valve asks for the Index, but it all adds up. The entry-level Quest 2 can quickly become a whole lot more expensive with a few, in my opinion, must-have accessories.

Admittedly, a more comfortable strap is more-so a must-have in my opinion, if simply because I couldn't stand to wear the Quest 2 with its original fabric one after a while of using it.

The Logitech Chorus hits a perfect note with me, however. It's exactly what I've been looking for in an audio upgrade for the Quest 2, and it delivers all-round immersive audio to rival the best on the market in my books. If you're after a similar upgrade or just sick of the cable tangles, it's well worth considering the Chorus.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound

Trettitre TreSound 1 review: a sleek mountain of mediocre sound. “If only its sound matched its looks, the TreSound 1 would be worth the investment.”. The TreSound 1 Bluetooth speaker looks like a mountain, according to its manufacturer, Trettitre, an up-and-coming audio manufacturer based in China. I guess it kind of does, though I would also accept “tipi,” “Christmas tree,” and “nuclear warhead” as descriptors — they all seem equally valid.
pocketnow.com

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are available for just $274

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones were released in August 2022, meaning they have less than a year in the market. They arrived with a $350 price tag, but today’s offers will let you pick up a pair for just $274, which means you get to score $76 savings.
New York Post

Enjoy these open-ear wireless headphones for $75 off

Are you searching for a better blend of comfort and performance from your headphones? For a limited time, we’re offering the Open Ear Induction Stereo Wireless Headphones at a surprisingly low price, making this a no-brainer for those in need. Normally sold for $109, these headphones are currently available...
The Verge

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
game-news24.com

Sales 2023: 20 off the special Logitech smart TV wireless keyboard

New deals Sales 2023: 20 reduction on the Logitech smart TV’s special wireless keyboard. We have a lot to offer in 2022 sales. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard for an unbeatable price, since it is displayed at 24.99 instead of 44.99!. Sales:...
Digital Trends

Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5

Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
makeuseof.com

CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
Cult of Mac

$99 AirPods Lite and next-gen AirPods Max could launch in 2024

Apple could start shipping the second-generation AirPods Max and the AirPods Lite in the second half of 2024 at the earliest or the first half of 2025. Announced in late 2020, the $549 AirPods Max has not received any refresh since their launch in late 2020. Next-gen AirPods Max might...
Digital Trends

Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330

Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
NASDAQ

Logitech Stock (NASDAQ:LOGI): Don’t Let 2022’s Crash Scare You

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) investors could be scared because of the stock’s crash in 2022, but they shouldn't be. Last year, LOGI stock lost roughly half of its value at one point before recovering a bit in the last few months. Besides the fact that Logitech's sell-off was partly related to the overall sell-off most equities suffered, it also had to do with the company's performance cooling from the frenzy that occurred during the pandemic (Logitech sells headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and more).
notebookcheck.net

FiiO M11S: Digital audio player launches with Android 10 and Snapdragon 660 SoC

FiiO has started selling the M11S, a portable music player that leaked last year. Theoretically, the FiiO M11S should compete with Sony's new Walkmans, which Sony announced earlier this week as the NW-A306 and the NW-ZX707. However, the FiiO M11S is likely to slot between their price points; Sony has not confirmed US pricing for either new Walkman yet. Regardless, the FiiO M11S has a 5-inch display that resolves at 1,280 x 720 pixels, matching the NW-ZX707.
Fstoppers

A Review of the Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 Lens

24mm lenses are favored for offering a reasonably wide focal length without going so wide as to start running into major issues with distortion, making them great for events, astrophotography, weddings, and more. Viltrox's AF 24mm f/1.8 offers those advantages at a very reasonable price, and this excellent video review looks at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Digital Music News

Sony Announces Two New Walkman Music Players After CES 2023

Sony announces two new music players in the Walkman family with download and streaming functionality, enhanced sound quality, and longer battery life. Singapore-based Sony Asia Pacific has unveiled two new music players, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, the latest editions to the Walkman series. Both players have been designed for high-quality sound, with longer battery life and download and streaming functionality.
yankodesign.com

Sleek, metallic Bluetooth speaker concept can match your minimalist aesthetic

There are already a lot of Bluetooth speakers in the market but there’s still a lot of room for new designs and innovations. We see a lot of concepts and renders for different kinds of speakers that we sometimes wish would become actual products that we can purchase and add to our spaces to play our favorite music, podcasts or audio books. If you’re looking for a sleek kind of speaker that you’d be proud to show off on your table, wall, or shelf, this concept for Italian brand Alessi will be something to add to your wishlist as well.
Cult of Mac

Beats Studio Buds for $60? Yes, please.

Need great wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend much? Woot, owned by Amazon, is currently selling refurbished Beats Studio Buds for the uncommonly low price of $59.99. That’s $90 off the list price of $150. And it’s less than typical sale prices, like the $99.95 Amazon is charging right for the buds right now.
HAWAII STATE
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy