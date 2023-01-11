ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of the Governor's State of the State address Tuesday afternoon in Albany, she stressed wanting to make New York state safer and more affordable. Bail reform was a big topic during November's election and Governor Kathy Hochul talked about that on Tuesday. She started off by acknowledging there are two opposing sides debating this issue, but she says she thinks both sides can agree that the size of someone's bank account shouldn't determine whether they sit in jail or go home. She went on to say that was the goal of bail reform and she stands by it.

