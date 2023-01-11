Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza
For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Rocky Fielding, 35-Years-old, Decides To Retire From Boxing
Rocky Fielding, the former WBA “regular” super-middleweight champion, has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 35, a month after being stopped in a British light-heavyweight title challenge by Dan Azeez. The Liverpudlian held British and Commonwealth titles at super-middleweight and, apart from Azeez, the only...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
MMAmania.com
What are they doing to Nick Diaz?!?
UFC welterweight Nick Diaz, who may or may not be retired from cage fighting, recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Director of Sports Medicine for Jackson-Wink MMA (according to his Instagram page). Diaz candidly spoke about a number of topics regarding his life and combat sports career, which you can read about here.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
them.us
Trans Boxer Patricio Manuel Says Proposed Trans-Only League Is “Dehumanizing”
One of the world’s leading boxing organizations plans to push transgender fighters into a separate league, away from cis athletes. And at least one trans trailblazer is not happy about it. Following the World Boxing Council’s announcement last August that it would bar trans boxers from competing against cisgender...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Eyeing Unification at 140 Next, Puello, IBF Winner
Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
Boxing Scene
A Night at The International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame
It’s never a bad thing to have a few days in Las Vegas. To have those days with no work to do makes it even better, so when I received a call from Sue Fox in November of 2021 to let me know that I was being honored with a place in the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, you didn’t have to tell me twice about making plans for a cross country trip to the “Fight Capital of the World.”
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Confirms Plans To Vacate Undisputed Bantamweight Crown, Campaign In 122-Pound Divisions
Naoya Inoue has paved the way to usher in a new era of top bantamweights as he sets his sights on becoming a four-division champion. The unbeaten pound-for-pound entrant confirmed that he is prepared to relinquish his undisputed bantamweight championship. News of the development came during a press conference held Friday in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan, where he formally revealed his intentions of next conquering the 122-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene
Sauerland: Chris Eubank Jr. is The Undisputed Star at The Moment at 160
Kalle Sauerland, promoter of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr, says his fighter is without question the biggest name at 160-pounds. Next Saturday night in Manchester, Eubank Jr. will collide in the ring with former junior middleweight champion Liam Smith. Last year, he was scheduled to take on Conor Benn in...
kalkinemedia.com
Clavel Nery Plata Boxing
Kim Clavel, right, of Canada, and Jessica Nery Plata, from Mexico, trade punches during the WBC/WBA junior flyweight title boxing bout Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Laval, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Ring Magazine
American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba
“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Believes That Errol Spence Is Done With 147 Pounds
Jaron “Boots” Ennis has continued to huff and puff in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. The highly ranked contender out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has run roughshod over his competition, resulting in lopsided victories and highlight-reel-worthy knockouts. Desperate to push Spence into a corner, Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs)...
Argentina wins rare Golden Globe and World Cup in same year
Argentina is making headlines — winning the FIFA World Cup and Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language film. Argentina’s sports stars and filmmakers have both won incredible international honors in a short period. This week, the drama “Argentina, 1985” seized the coveted prize from the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood. The category was formerly known as Foreign Language film and has undergone other name changes through the history of the Golden Globes.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
117K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0