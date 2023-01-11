Of all the legendary songs Dolly Parton has written in her illustrious career, “I Will Always Love You” remains one the most iconic. Dolly’s version hit No. 1 on the charts twice in her career (when she first released the song in 1974, and again when she re-recorded it for her 1982 movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas). And of course, the ballad became popular once again when Whitney Houston recorded a version for the movie The Bodyguard in 1992.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO