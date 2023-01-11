ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
Ricky

The king who kept infants in isolation to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke

Holy Roman Emperor Frederick IIPhoto byhistoryanswers.co.uk. In the 13th century, Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II decided to do an experiment to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke. He kept young infants without human interaction to determine which language would have been imparted to Adam and Eve by God. He wanted to know if the natural language of humans was Hebrew, Greek, Latin, or Arabic.
Redbook

The Real Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Wrote the Song “I Will Always Love You”

Of all the legendary songs Dolly Parton has written in her illustrious career, “I Will Always Love You” remains one the most iconic. Dolly’s version hit No. 1 on the charts twice in her career (when she first released the song in 1974, and again when she re-recorded it for her 1982 movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas). And of course, the ballad became popular once again when Whitney Houston recorded a version for the movie The Bodyguard in 1992.
TEXAS STATE
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: No Sense Makes Sense

More than a maven, Glenn Bray is a brazen collector of comics and culturally off-the-wall things. He is among a pack—if not the most prolific hoarder and chronicler—of what norm-society refers to as “disruptive.” This includes any once-and-or-forever-unsavory cache of folded and gathered pages that individually or en masse breaks or has broken accepted conventions and mores. Among Bray’s favorites is genius work by Harvey Kurtzman and Basil Wolverton, paintings and drawings by comic pioneers such as George Herriman, and funky-funk from early to contemporary sources.

