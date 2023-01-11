Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning methods and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive, Adam Minto, had stepped down from the post in November...
kalkinemedia.com
Permsin Steel Works Says Unit Withdrew Request For Approval Of Issuance And Offering
* UNIT WITHDREW REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF ISSUANCE AND OFFERING OF NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES FOR THE FIRST TIME (IPO) * REASON FOR WITHDRAWAL THAT UNIT HAS LOSS FOR 9-MONTH, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Strike Energy Ltd - Regal Funds Management As Trustee For Various Funds Has Sold Its Shares Of Warrego To Mineral Resources Limited
* REGAL FUNDS MANAGEMENT AS TRUSTEE FOR VARIOUS FUNDS HAS SOLD ITS SHARES OF WARREGO TO MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED. * MINERAL RESOURCES HAS YET TO MAKE ITS INTENTIONS IN RESPECT OF WARREGO CLEAR. * REGAL SOLD 117.7 MILLION WARREGO SHARES TO MINERAL RESOURCES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF A$0.35 PER...
kalkinemedia.com
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
kalkinemedia.com
Twitter Offers Free ADS To Brands That Advertise On Its Platform - WSJ
* TWITTER OFFERS FREE ADS TO BRANDS THAT ADVERTISE ON ITS PLATFORM- WSJ. * TWITTER IS DANGLING FREE AD SPACE BY OFFERING TO MATCH ADVERTISERS’ AD SPENDING UP TO $250,000 - WSJ Source text: [http://bit.ly/3XbxtsO]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Emergency blackouts in most Ukrainian regions due to shelling: energy minister
Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday due to a fresh barrage of Russian attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said. "Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," Galushchenko said on Facebook.
kalkinemedia.com
Argentina ended 2022 with 94.8% inflation, highest in 32 years: official
Argentina registered inflation of 94.8 percent in 2022, its highest annual figure since 1991, the Indec national statistics institute said on Thursday. Latin America's third largest economy has one of the highest inflation rates in the world but December's monthly figure of 5.1 percent continued a general downward trend since a peak of 7.4 percent in July.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-China's December trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, pointing to risks to the country's economic recovery this year, while imports tumbled at a slower pace with analysts expecting domestic demand will slowly recover in coming months. Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% drop in November, though slightly beating expectations, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020. Imports fell 7.5% last month, moderating from a 10.6% decline in November and better than a forecast 9.8% decline. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in December. Dec Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.1 14.7 -0.6 -3.3% -16.5% -2.4% 4.0% South 13.5 14.4 -0.9 -9.7% -27.0% 4.1% -6.4% Korea Taiwan 6.2 19.2 -13.1 -18.8% -19.8% 6.0% 10.4% European 43.6 24.0 19.6 -17.5% -13.5% -2.7% 4.8% Union USA 45.4 15.9 29.5 -19.5% -7.1% 11.2% -3.4% Australia 7.4 11.1 -3.7 8.0% -2.6% 5.0% -5.9% ASEAN 53.5 36.6 16.9 7.5% -7.7% 6.3% -1.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin Pushing In For A Bumpy New Year?
Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher | IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway agreement | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are likely to open higher. IAG renews Berkshire Hathaway quota share agreement. Provaris Energy has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Hydrogen and Eclipse Metals has started trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange.
kalkinemedia.com
Britain Tar Premiere
Sophie Kauer poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Tar' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
kalkinemedia.com
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
kalkinemedia.com
Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March
The Egyptian pound traded Wednesday at half its value from March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a drop of around 50 percent against the dollar over the 10-month period, comes as the price of imported food and other goods soars in the Arab world's most populous country.
kalkinemedia.com
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
kalkinemedia.com
China lockdown hits Uniqlo parent's first-quarter profit
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo, said Thursday its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of the Covid-19 lockdown in China. The retail behemoth reported 85 billion yen ($645 million) net profit from September to November 2022 but left unchanged its forecast...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
kalkinemedia.com
Are NFTs available in Australia?
NFTs like CryptoPunks and cryptos like DOGE use the same decentralised ledger tech, but both are not exactly similar. An NFT usually represents an intangible asset like a tweet, but lately, even tangible assets have been rolled out. In Australia, NFTs are treated as crypto assets by the taxation authority,...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-UnitedHealth brushes off hit from 'tripledemic' of respiratory diseases
Jan 13 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Friday the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases in the winter had not substantially driven up medical costs at its health insurance business in the fourth quarter. Medical costs of the industry bellwether, the first health insurer to report its fourth-quarter earnings,...
Comments / 0