Morrisville, NC

WRAL

Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Apartment complex raising rent by hundreds of dollars

Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300. Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Gunfire damages EnergyUnited power substation in Randolph County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — EnergyUnited leaders responded to an alarm Tuesday morning to discover its Pleasant Hill Substation was damaged from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the company. The company said its customers who are served by the substation did not experience an outage as a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

HEART, Police help detain man in Durham home

HEART and Durham police helped detain a man holding a gun to his head inside a Durham home without incident. WRAL New's Monica Casey spoke with the director of Durham's Community Safety Department to explain how HEART teams can impact policing. HEART and Durham police helped detain a man holding...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Person dies in RPD custody

Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road. Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus

Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Triangle police see increase in car thefts

The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Wake schools revises bullying and harassment policy

CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education is making some tweaks to its anti-bullying and anti-harassment policy. The board approved the changes Tuesday night. They do a few things, including adding students with attendance issues as a group of concern. The revised policy also states that a...
CARY, NC
WRAL

8-year-old accidently shoots other child in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC

