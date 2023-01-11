Read full article on original website
The Cavalier Women Fall to UNC 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-4, 2-4 ACC) suffered a heartbreaking 70-59 loss to No. 22 North Carolina (11-5, 2-3 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 12) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers led 57-48 with 6:46 to play following a Carole Miller three-point shot, but...
Free Plug Friday is Call All Girl Scouts
It’s NEW, it’s EXCITING and we’re calling it Free Plug Friday!. We’re giving one lucky Girl Scout Troop a chance to give their best 1-minute Girl Scout Cookie Pitch on ALL of our stations!. Thats right, YOU have a chance to be on air with the...
UVA COVID hospitalizations up, more admitted experiencing pulmonary distress
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Health is seeing higher COVID hospitalization numbers, and a change in the nature of the people who are now being hospitalized. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri says Friday morning, they were treating 40 COVID cases — with 5 in the ICU. That’s up from the teens and 20s we’ve seen throughout the fall.
Bicyclist fatally struck on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Thursday night in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Rd. near Alderman Rd. when they were struck by an eastbound...
FAA morning problem delays CHO flights into at least the evening
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Even though the computer problem at the FAA that grounded flights for about an hour this morning is fixed, the ripple effect continues with flights delayed into tonight. Not all, but some flights at CHO, are delayed — both arrivals and departures — into the evening.
Albemarle County 2023 reassessment completed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – Albemarle County announced today that the 2023 annual reassessment process is complete. On January 20, notices will be mailed to taxpayers. The 2023 assessment data will also be available online through the County’s GIS-Web beginning January 21. The County’s total tax base increased by...
