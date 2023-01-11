ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

How to Outsmart a Narcissist

Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
The Jewish Press

How To Be Free – True Freedom (Part II)

Rabbi Yehoshuah ben Levi said… And it says, “And the tablets were the work of G-d, and the writing was the writing of G-d, graven upon the tablets” (Exodus 32:16). Read not haruth [‘graven’] but heruth [ ‘freedom’]. For there is no free man but one that occupies himself with the study of the Torah. And whoever regularly occupies himself with the study of the Torah… (Avot 6:2).
The Jewish Press

In The Presence Of G-d

The book of Shemot teaches us a great many things: the beginnings of our national story, the impact just a few people can have on the public, the pain of slavery, the joy and responsibilities of freedom, and so on. All of this barely scratches the surface of just the very beginning of this book. As we know from both tradition and experience, Torah can be read over and over again until the end of time without being completely mastered. There is always something new in it. Yet, we might ask: is there a unifying theme to Sefer Shemot? Is there a particular idea that causes the whole of it to hang together, something that we should set in our minds as a goal to internalize in these coming weeks and months?
The Jewish Press

From The North Comes The Trouble

This week the Ashkenazim and the Sefardim read different haftaras, and each of them is only tangentially related to the weekly Torah reading. Unfortunately, both convey pretty dire warnings. It’s an unusual choice, given all of the heroic themes in our parsha, for the haftaras to be focusing on rebuke and remonstration. One possible reason is that the deep winter is meant to be a time of introspection and of endeavoring to change our ways. The students of the Arizal mark with this parsha the beginning of the “Shovavim” cycle when the pious seek to purify themselves from improper urges.
The Jewish Press

Turning Curses Into Blessings

Genesis ends on an almost serene note. Jacob has found his long-lost son. The family has been reunited. Joseph has forgiven his brothers. Under his protection and influence the family has settled in Goshen, one of the most prosperous regions of Egypt. They now have homes, property, food, the protection of Joseph and the favor of Pharaoh. It must have seemed one of the golden moments of Abraham’s family’s history.
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.

