The book of Shemot teaches us a great many things: the beginnings of our national story, the impact just a few people can have on the public, the pain of slavery, the joy and responsibilities of freedom, and so on. All of this barely scratches the surface of just the very beginning of this book. As we know from both tradition and experience, Torah can be read over and over again until the end of time without being completely mastered. There is always something new in it. Yet, we might ask: is there a unifying theme to Sefer Shemot? Is there a particular idea that causes the whole of it to hang together, something that we should set in our minds as a goal to internalize in these coming weeks and months?

