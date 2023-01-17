Ana Walshe – update: Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, charged with murder

A murder warrant has been issued for the husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, the Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced on Tuesday.

Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January.

Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.

He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded bot guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.

“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain and arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife,” Mr Morrissey said in a video taped statement .

Mr Morrissey said more details about the probable cause evidence would be revealed when Mr Walshe appears Quincy District Court for arraignment on the charge of murder on Wednesday morning.

The exact time will depend on the availability of his Boston-based defense attorney Tracy Miner.

Police have not yet said if they have recovered a body, or what has led them to decide that Ms Walshe is dead.