ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Ana Walshe – update: Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, charged with murder

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4kQ9_0kAtswXQ00

A murder warrant has been issued for the husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, the Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced on Tuesday.

Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January.

Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.

He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded bot guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.

“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain and arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife,” Mr Morrissey said in a video taped statement .

Mr Morrissey said more details about the probable cause evidence would be revealed when Mr Walshe appears Quincy District Court for arraignment on the charge of murder on Wednesday morning.

The exact time will depend on the availability of his Boston-based defense attorney Tracy Miner.

Police have not yet said if they have recovered a body, or what has led them to decide that Ms Walshe is dead.

Comments / 68

1998
12d ago

there you go, we all knew this was coming. Bless her families and her 3 boys , justice for Anna.

Reply
65
Miss Leader
11d ago

It's one thing for a woman to stay with a psycho because she"" loves him". When you bring three innocent children into the relationship, my sympathy for the woman wanes.

Reply(2)
25
Otho
11d ago

arrest him and charge him for murder already!!

Reply(5)
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge

BOSTON -- Prosecutors released new details into the death of a Boston mother who went missing in 2007. David Pena, 32, was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday. Pena was the live-in boyfriend of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing on or about October 7, 2007. According to police, during an interview in January 2008, Pena admitted that the couple had a fight at their apartment on or about October 7, 2007, and she stabbed him in the shoulder with a pair of scissors. He said he left to live with his mother for several...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation

YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Prison for Rehoboth Man Who Raped Friend’s 14-Year-Old Sister

REHOBOTH — A Rehoboth man who was arrested for indecent assault while out on bail on child rape charges will spend seven to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said Trevor Breckenridge, now 21 years old, received the sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy