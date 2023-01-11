Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office. Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO