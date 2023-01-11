Read full article on original website
Delegate: Bills on Arlington governance changes unlikely in 2023
The 2023 session of the General Assembly is likely to come and go this winter without considering changes to Arlington’s governance structure proposed by the Arlington County Civic Federation. Federation delegates last fall adopted a resolution suggesting a series of changes that would impact the current governance system, which...
Editorial: Start Arlington candidate forums in spring, before primary
A friendly memo to the Arlington County Civic Federation, Arlington Committee of 100, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy groups and local civic and homeowners’ associations:. It is time to start thinking about organizing forums featuring candidates running for the Democratic nomination for various offices in coming months, rather than...
Editorial: Now it’s FCPS’s turn Under the Miyares microscope
Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Split Vienna Town Council OKs priority package for coming year
The concept is familiar to any large organization: A clear set of priorities focuses attention and gets the team working in the same direction. But what if the work involves myriad issues from parks, sewers and police to finance, information technology and zoning?. The Vienna Town Council agreed 4-3 with...
Arlington History, 1/12/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• County Republicans are promising a full slate of candidates for the 11 offices on the November ballot in Arlington. •• The County Board has approved a $15 pay raise for most county employees, retroactive to Jan. 1. ••...
Fairfax History, 1/12/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Residents turned out to complain to the Virginia Milk Commission about a proposal to raise the price of milk. •• Women are being recruited to drive buses across Northern Virginia, as male drivers head off to war. ••...
Editorial: Arlington sheriff owed thanks for her service
Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office. Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.
Editor’s Notebook: Has home-price downturn begun?
Last year about this time, the prognosticators were guesstimating that while the national (and local) real-estate market might have some headwinds in 2022, it was unlikely prices would start to move into negative territory. But new data reported yesterday by the Bright MLS (and covered by us HERE) show that,...
Medical Society grants aid social-safety-net efforts
Founded in 2021 through a partnership with Dr. Jenny Hong (the Arlington County Medical Society’s president at the time) and Stephen and Kelly Park of Fairfax County, the KSP Fund (under the umbrella of the Arlington County Medical Society Foundation) supports local organizations delivering high-quality, targeted health care in communities throughout Northern Virginia.
Vienna Town Council OKs another sidewalk project
Vienna Town Council members voted 7-0 Jan. 9 to award a $285,070 contract to Stone Bridge Civil LLC of Ashburn to build a sidewalk along part of Park Street, N.E. The sidewalk will run along the east side of Park Street, beginning 320 linear feet south of Albea Court, N.E., and running to Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E.
Fairfax officials: Blight is impacting beech trees
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
Langley, Madison make VHSL honor roll
The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D North Region schools on that list were Herndon, Jefferson, South Lakes, Westfield, Justice, Lewis, W.T. Woodson, Chantilly, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown.
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
Historical Society’s recent fund-raising efforts bear fruit
The Arlington Historical Society garnered $2,900 during its first participation in the “Giving Tuesday” international philanthropic initiative, held in November. “Our goal was to raise both money and awareness, and we succeeded in doing both,” organization officials said. “We hope we can convert some of the people who ‘liked’ and shared [on social media] into future members.”
Police: Three women assault another after verbal dispute
On Jan. 8 at 12:14 p.m., a woman was in an establishment in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when she became involved in a verbal dispute with three other women, which escalated when the victim was assaulted, Arlington police said. The incident was reported to police about an hour...
Police: Delivery driver cited for noise violation in Vienna
A Vienna police officer on Jan. 8 at 11:12 p.m. responded to the report of a truck unloading a delivery at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. Police issued a summons to the 46-year-old Lanham, Md., man charging him with a noise-ordinance violation...
Police: Firearm discharged inside residential building
On Jan. 7 at 10:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of 31st Street South for a report of an argument and possible shots fired inside a residential building, Arlington police said. Responding officers located damage to the ceiling of a hallway that was consistent with the discharge...
Police: Friend won’t leave home, picks up number of charges
On Jan. 11 at 4:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Edison Street for a report of an individual refusing to leave a home, Arlington police said. According to police, when the victim asked the suspect (who was known to him) to leave, the suspect refused. The victim then left the home and called police.
Police: Suspect assaults office after returning to scene of incident
On Jan. 9 at 12:19 a.m., officers investigating a fight that had occurred in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard found that one of the alleged combatants had returned to the scene after departing, Arlington police said. As an officer approached the suspect, he attempted to flee on foot, police...
Sports Notebook: Surprise performances
There always are surprises to any sports season, and nothing is different this winter regarding the local girls and boys varsity high-school basketball campaigns. Three local teams that are enjoying success based on last season are the McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots on the boys side and to some degree, the Flint Hill Huskies on the girls.
