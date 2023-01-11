ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WausauPilot

Bail amendment speeds through committee votes

A proposal to create stricter bail laws by amending the Wisconsin Constitution is quickly making its way through legislative committees. Following an hours-long joint public hearing on Tuesday, the proposal passed the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety in a 5-3 vote and the Assembly Committee on Judiciary 6-1.
WISCONSIN STATE

