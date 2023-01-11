Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
MSNBC
The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos
It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
msn.com
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
MSNBC
GOPers are flirting with political death by targeting entitlements
The House GOP caucus is a glutton for political punishment. Republicans have flirted with a masochistic agenda in their first few days controlling the House, essentially doubling down on the same right-wing priorities that led much of the country to rebuke them in historic fashion during the 2022 midterm elections.
MSNBC
Paul Ryan says GOP is moving past Trump, yet McCarthy still caught in Trump's grip
When asked about Donald Trump's influence on the GOP, former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he believes Trump is fading. But current House Speaker McCarthy still remains caught in Trump's grip. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Trapped by politics, Garland appoints special counsel for Biden documents
Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and Matthew Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talk with Alex Wagner about Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation of classified material found at President Joe Biden's properties. Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Republicans’ debt ceiling games will likely backfire
A weird thing has happened since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives — they’ve started talking incessantly about government spending and the national debt. Earlier this week on Fox News’s Hannity show, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called debt “one of the greatest threats … to this...
MSNBC
Republicans have found their new dumb culture war
Given Republicans' fondness for spouting hot air, it was only a matter of time before they took the phrase literally. Of course a former member of Trump's White House just banned the word 'Latinx'. On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering new regulations around gas...
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has embraced embattled New York Republican George Santos as a member of his caucus amid bipartisan calls for his resignation. Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell of California joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss McCarthy's inaction toward the freshman politician.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents
The House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has announced in a statement it will be launching a probe into the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Delaware and former office. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
After tax fraud conviction, Trump Organization fined $1.6 million
As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling with an avalanche of legal troubles, the former president has also had to contend with a criminal trial into his family business in New York. Early last month, a jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts, including scheme to defraud,...
