Undertaker, Becky Lynch Announced For "Rainbox Six Siege" (Video)
"The Man" and "The Dead Man" are coming to "Rainbow Six Siege." Ubisoft announced on Friday that the two WWE Superstars' cosmetic bundles will be available for the video game by releasing a special promotional trailer. "The Dead Man" Bundle for Blackbeard includes a uniform, special headgear, an operator portrait,...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
Another WWE Legend Reportedly Set For Raw 30th Anniversary Special
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
Opening Match, Main Event For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
What will open-and-close the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view this evening?. Kicking things off on the pay-per-view portion of tonight's IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. will be the IMPACT World Championship showdown between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. Headlining the first premium...
AEW Announces Three More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in Singles action and Jake Hager go up against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. All Elite Wrestling recently added three more matches and a segment to the lineup of...
WWE News: Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts streamed on Friday. Catch with WWE Smackdown Superstar Sheamus, as well as his guests, Seth Freakin' Rollins and Becky Lynch below. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a brand new episode of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube...
GUNTHER Sounds Off On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure, Rumors Of Company Sale
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about rumors of a WWE sale, as well as the unexpected departure of Stephanie McMahon. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond
-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
NJPW Announces Tickets For Their Events In Washington D.C. And Philadelphia Are Now For Sale
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently announced, via a press release, that tickets for their events in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia are now for sale. NJPW's event in Washington D.C. will take place on Saturday, April 15th from the Washington D.C. Sports and Entertainment Center, while the company's event in Philadelphia will take place on Sunday, April 16 from the 2300 Arena.
Notes From Today's WWE All-Talent Meeting Held Prior to Friday Night Smackdown
-- As reported earlier, WWE held an all talent meeting today prior to Friday Night Smackdown and below are notes compiled from pwinsider.com and fightfulselect.com:. - Triple H led the meeting and thanked all the wrestlers for all their hard work and said he understood there were concerns stemming from Vince McMahon's return to WWE.
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, More (Video)
- -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up on the latest footage from the Maximum Male Models below:
All-Talent Meeting Scheduled Prior to WWE Smackdown; More Notes & Possible Spoilers
-- Tonight's WWE Smackdown is set to air live later tonight and below are some news, notes and possible spoilers for the show compiled from various sources, including pwinsiderelite.com and fightfulselect.com. Karl Anderson is backstage at the show tonight. There is no word on if Luke Gallows or Mia Yim...
Kofi Kingston Claims WWE Superstars In The Dark On Potential Company Sale
What do WWE Superstars know about the possibility of a company sale?. Amid rumors of a potential sale to a Saudi Arabian company, Kofi Kingston appeared on SHAK Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about how WWE Superstars are completely in the dark on the subject. Featured below...
GUNTHER Talks About Triple H Leading WWE Creative, Wanting Imperium vs. Bloodline Rivalry
Imperium vs. The Bloodline. It has a nice ring to it. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader recently expressed interest in a rivalry between his faction and The Bloodline during an interview with the San Antonio Express. Also during the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Paul "Triple H"...
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
Gunther Says He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding Comfort Zone On WWE Main Roster
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 5,529...
