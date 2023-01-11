ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star DE Elias Rudolph Has Pitt in Top-10

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0y1f_0kAthzRC00

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

8:30 AM

Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph, a product of Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has narrowed his college options to ten - Tennessee, Cincinnati, Penn State, Arkansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pitt. He is the No. 3 player in Ohio's 2024 class and a top-10 player at his position, per Rivals.

7:00 AM

On the same day he announced he would transfer from LSU to Pitt, former Gateway High School star Derrick Davis was welcomed back to the city by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

6:45 AM

Pitt is in on 2025 athlete Kelvin Kainoa Winston, a wideout and defensive back from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. He and is a track star as well . He ran a 6.5-second 55-meter dash and 22.63 200-meter dash during this indoor track season. Maryland is the only other school to have extended an offer.

6:30 AM

The Panthers were smart to get in early on 2025 linebacker Nick Rodriguez from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida because his recruitment is picking up steam quickly. He's already received offers from Arkansas and Miami - in addition to Pitt - and now Nebraska has become the latest Power 5 program to extend an offer.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Lands Commitment from LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis

Pitt's 2023 Recruiting Class Learns ACC's Physical Demands at Clemson Game

Pitt Counting on Chemistry to Help Them Bounce Back

Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Transported Back to Buffalo

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Declares for NFL Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 Pitt Commit Jahsear Whittington Announces Visit to Rutgers

It’s Junior Day at Rutgers this Sunday, and Jahsear Whittington will be in New Brunswick, New Jersey for the afternoon. Whittington, a 2024 four-star Pitt defensive lineman commit, announced via Twitter that he will be making the quick trek from his native Philadelphia to Rutgers’ campus for a day with Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh native Blake Hounshell, New York Times editor, dies at 44

WASHINGTON — Blake Hounshell, a well-known journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. He was 44. Joe Kahn, the Times executive editor, and Carolyn Ryan, the newspaper’s managing editor,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2023 Allegheny County homicide victims

A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
957
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy