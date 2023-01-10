Read full article on original website
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
boreal.org
Helpful list: Winter emergency kit for vehicles
During winter months, it's always best to be prepared with a winter emergency kit. To see the full list, as well as a link to a PDF version, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?
Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
mspmag.com
Minnesota's Growing Paleontologist Population
Minnesota ranks first on any number of lists—from most hockey players to fittest cities to best state fair. One thing our Land of 10,000 Lakes lacks—besides temperate Januaries, that is? Dinosaurs. Er, dinosaur fossils, to be precise. “Dinosaurs were here, and it was probably a fun place to...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?
Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
fox9.com
Why lake ice still might not be safe in January
We've seen plenty of cold and snow to start the winter but despite it being January in Minnesota, some lake ice could still be dangerous. Ian Leonard explains the Igloo Effect in his weather explainer.
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar
Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges
Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
