Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

Minnesota's Growing Paleontologist Population

Minnesota ranks first on any number of lists—from most hockey players to fittest cities to best state fair. One thing our Land of 10,000 Lakes lacks—besides temperate Januaries, that is? Dinosaurs. Er, dinosaur fossils, to be precise. “Dinosaurs were here, and it was probably a fun place to...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?

Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?

I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Red Light Cameras Still On St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis’ Radar

Drivers running red lights is a problem in many communities and St. Cloud is no exception. Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he explains who he advocates every year at the Minnesota State Legislature for red light cameras. These cameras are currently illegal in Minnesota but Kleis feels if red light cameras were allowed it would make a big difference in the amount of people who run red lights. 22 states currently allow red light cameras to catch red light runners including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

