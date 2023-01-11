Should the Boston Celtics trade Danilo Gallinari?

fiba.basketball

The Boston Celtics have had some bumps in the road since their red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season. A certain type or two of opponents have given the Celtics trouble on a consistent basis.

Earlier, it was bigger teams, those that had multiple large frontcourt players and larger wings. The other type, somewhat embarrassingly, has been teams that very clearly have worse talent than Boston.

Solving both types of teams in time to ensure the Celtics have the best chance to win it all in 2023 could require drastic measures, perhaps even trading injured veteran Danilo Gallinari, as cold as it might seem.

At least, that is the notion being discussed on a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast with guest Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston fame.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they think about such a drastic prospect.

