Ivan Toney spot on to keep Brentford on the up against goal-shy Bournemouth
Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen fired Brentford up to eighth in the Premier League as Bournemouth’s collapse continued. Toney’s first-half penalty and Jensen’s late strike earned a 2-0 win and inflicted a sixth straight defeat since the World Cup on the freefalling Cherries, all since Gary O’Neil was made their permanent manager.
Daizen Maeda’s touch leads Celtic past Kilmarnock on way to another final
For Celtic, a return to Hampden Park for the League Cup final in late February. This tournament is often derided as the poor relation of Scotland’s three main domestic competitions but it holds a special place in the heart of Ange Postecoglou. This marked the first trophy the Australian claimed as the Celtic manager. Without it, there is no chance of a much-coveted treble.
