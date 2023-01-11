ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braidwood, IL

The Independent

Independent book store amasses thousands of likes with Harry memoir post

A post from an independent book store about its window display of Harry’s memoir next to author Bella Mackie’s novel How to Kill Your Family has amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments from people making “wild assumptions and connections”.Harry’s controversial memoir Spare went on sale in book shops across the UK on Tuesday, with some queuing overnight to get their hands on a copy.Bert’s Books in Swindon was one of the places which offered avid readers and royal fans a chance to purchase the book, tweeting: “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one”,...
Parents Magazine

Let Your Child Read Graphic Novels

At dinner with a new family we'd met through sports, our conversation turned tense when the father shared his views on graphic novels. His face scrunched as he said, "They're not very challenging. I think our kids should read real books." He didn't know that he was talking to a...
Parents Magazine

Mom Uses a Mistake and the Library To Teach a Lesson in Accountability

As parents we come across plenty of opportunities for teachable moments. And every so often we get the chance to share these teachable moments with our community. One mom, who uses the handle @elissa.j.l, took to TikTok to show the moment she had her five year old take responsibility for her own actions. The video has since gone viral, amassing over two million views and daughter Quinn is most definitely the shining star.
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.

