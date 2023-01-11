Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Endorsement of populist attitudes might fuel feelings of hate over time, study suggests
A two-wave study in the Netherlands explored the nature of the relationship between the endorsement of populist attitudes and feelings of interpersonal and intergroup hate. Results showed that populist attitudes reported at an earlier time predicted later feelings of hate towards other people. The reverse was not the case. The study was published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science.
Futurism
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
PsyPost
Brain connectivity patterns can predict autistic trait expression in typically-developing children
A neuroimaging study published in the journal Biological Psychology has found evidence that measures of brain connectivity can predict autistic trait expression in typically-developing children. Children with a greater degree of autistic traits showed increased theta connectivity in right anterior brain regions. When carrying out cognitive tasks, the brain must...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
PsyPost
Anxious individuals are less likely to experience “states of flow” while playing music
Researchers recently found that musicians who are less anxious tend to experience more states of flow while playing music and those who experienced more flow scored higher on emotional intelligence. Their study has been published in PLOS One. Flow is described as a state of optimal experience that is associated...
A 10-panel comic explores a subtle kind of racism many people of color experience.
This story originally appeared on December 15, 2015If we're being honest, we all make assumptions about other people, right? We look at their skin, their clothes, and their car, and we make guesses about them that we don't even realize we're making. Everyone does it. You ask a pregnant female coworker if she'll keep working after the baby is born — but you wouldn't think to ask that question of a guy who was about to become a dad.
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
PsyPost
New research identifies distinct sleep and circadian profiles in seasonal depression
Do you experience sleep disturbances during the winter months? If you do, there is a good chance that those disturbances come from seasonal depression. A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research explores the differing patterns and profiles of these sleep disturbances in hopes to improve future treatments. Seasonal...
PsyPost
Study uncovers new details on how friendship structures are linked to the marital quality of heterosexual couples
A study of heterosexual married couples in Switzerland explored the association between the networks of friends a person has and the quality of their marriage. Results suggest that having friends who are not in contact with one’s spouse and do not know each other tends to negatively affects marital quality for women, but not for men. The study was published in Personal Relationships.
Opinion: “Orbiting” Is A New Dating Trend That Can Have Long-Term Psychological Effects
My phone was utterly lost in all the chaos on my wedding day. The following day when I found it, there were numerous messages of congratulations. I stopped in my tracks for a moment because of the Instagram message from an ex-boyfriend from college, Brian, whom I hadn’t spoken with in over a decade.
PsyPost
Men, but not women, drink beer more rapidly when they experience pain, study finds
A study in a virtual reality bar setting assessed the effects of being subjected to painful heat on alcohol consumption. Results showed that men decreased intervals between sips of the alcoholic drink, but did not drink more in each sip. They only drank more rapidly. Women, on the other hand were not affected. The study was published in Experimental and Clinical Psychopharmacology.
tctmd.com
Exercise Intensity, Not Volume, Linked to Atherosclerosis Progression in Men
For middle-aged and older men, new data suggest that it’s how hard they exercise, not how much, that may be contributing to the paradoxical increase in coronary atherosclerosis seen in athletes. Very-vigorous-intensity exercise, such as running, rowing, or water polo, was associated with increasing coronary artery calcium (CAC) during...
msn.com
A teen TikToker who was mocked for calling a $60 bag 'luxury' responded to online hate in a tearful video: 'Growing up, I did not have a lot'
A TikToker in Singapore made a tearful video response to online hate after she was mocked for describing a $60 bag as "luxury." On Sunday, 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel posted a video with an on-screen caption that said "my first luxury bag." In the clip, Gabriel could be seen purchasing a bag from Charles & Keith, a Singaporean fashion brand.
natureworldnews.com
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
Driver Shocked by "Glitch in the Matrix" When Building Seems to Shrink Before Her Eyes
Why is it getting smaller?
suggest.com
Gen Z Kids Talk About What It’s Been Like To Be Raised By Gen Xers
Most parents want to raise happy and healthy kids. Many parents take cues from the generation that raised them and often opt to change things up a bit to ensure their children have a better life. But how do those kids really feel about how well their parents have raised them? Now that Gen Zers are teenagers and young adults, they’re opening up about what it’s been like to be raised by Generation X.
game-news24.com
Couples use Google Maps to study if they passed each other before they met. The result is remarkable
News JVTech Couple uses Google Maps data to look for if they passed together before their meeting. The result is amazing. This page was last updated on Tuesday, 20/01/2023, at 10:40. Google Maps could accurately track users movements, and a couple chose to undertake a little experiment: have they ever...
ancientpages.com
Study Reveals Average Age That Women And Men Had Children Over Past 250,000 Years
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The length of a specific generation can tell us a lot about the biology and social organization of humans. Now, researchers at Indiana University can determine the average age that women and men had children throughout human evolutionary history with a new method they developed using DNA mutations.
