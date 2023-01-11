ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB69k_0kAtYyEK00

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia.

Speaking at the opening of the Chinese-built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Qin instead emphasized China’s partnership with Africa in security and economic development.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told a joint press conference that Africa’s lack of permanent representation on the Security Council is a “burning issue” considering that most issues on the council agenda are related to African countries.

“It is unacceptable that others decide in the place of others. It is not fair. We need a new order at the international level which will respect the interests of others,” he said.

China is one of the council’s five permanent members.

Qin, who was appointed in December, is on his first overseas visit as foreign minister and is beginning a weeklong trip to Africa. He will also visit Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt.

China’s foreign ministers for more than three decades have started their terms by visiting Africa, whose population as a continent rivals China’s. China has invested heavily in infrastructure in African countries, including roads, railways and hospitals.

Qin rejected the idea that China is competing in Africa with the United States, which last month sought to reassert its influence with a U.S.-Africa summit in Washington.

“What Africa needs is solidarity and cooperation, not block competition. No one has the right to force African countries to take sides,” Qin said.

The AU Commission chair said, “Africa refuses to be considered to be an arena of exchange of influence. ... We are open to cooperation and partnership with everybody, but our principles, our priorities and our interests have to be respected. The partnership we have with China is based on these principles.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Brazil 'mega-protest' fizzles amid authorities' concern

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities on Wednesday spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud.
WSB Radio

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombia's president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country's biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Activist who ran for Belarusian presidency in 2020 detained

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — An opposition politician who ran against authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the controversial 2020 presidential election has been arrested in Minsk, a human rights group said Thursday. Andrey Dzmitryeu, a 41-year-old activist who heads the Tell the Truth movement, was seized by...
WSB Radio

Pavel edges Babis in first round of Czech presidential vote

PRAGUE — (AP) — Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel narrowly defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election to set up a runoff vote between the political newcomer and the former prime minister. Pavel and Babis advanced to a second round of...
WSB Radio

China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data, and said the "emergency peak" of its latest surge appears to have passed. The toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory...
WSB Radio

Worst cholera outbreak in decades kills 750 people in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi — (AP) — The worst cholera outbreak to affect Malawi in two decades has now claimed 750 lives, a government minister said, while the World Health Organization chief described the southeast African country as among the hardest-hit amid ongoing global epidemics that are “more widespread and deadly than normal.”
WSB Radio

Czechs selecting new president to succeed Milos Zeman

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czechs were casting ballots in the presidential election on Saturday, picking a successor to Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Populist billionaire Andrej Babis is leading a field of eight candidates in two days of voting that will be completed Saturday. Babis,...
WSB Radio

Thousands protest in Tunisia against president's rule

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Thousands of protesters angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift marched on Saturday through the capital, responding to a call from opposition parties to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
WSB Radio

Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
WSB Radio

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern...
WSB Radio

Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.
WSB Radio

Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

ERKELENZ, Germany — (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators as...
WSB Radio

Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
WSB Radio

Germany opens its 2nd liquefied natural gas terminal

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany on Saturday inaugurated its second liquefied natural gas terminal, part of a drive by Europe's biggest economy to put reliance on Russian energy sources firmly behind it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in the ceremony in Lubmin on the Baltic Sea coast, which...
WSB Radio

Lithuania gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

VALAKELIAI, Lithuania — (AP) — A powerful gas pipeline explosion that prompted the evacuation of a village in northern Lithuania was most likely caused by a technical malfunction, the head of the country's natural gas transmission system said Saturday. The blast Friday evening sent flames 50 meters (about...
WSB Radio

Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — Moldovan authorities said Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near the country's border with war-torn Ukraine. Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy