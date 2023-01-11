Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
Canada suffers same mysterious air system outage as US, delaying more flights
Canada’s air traffic system suffered a similar outage to the one that occurred in the US for a brief period on Wednesday.US air travel was badly disrupted by the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) overnight on Tuesday, forcing a full ground stop of domestic aviation on Wednesday morning.Nav Canada, the Canadian national air navigation service provider, released a statement just after 12.30pm as US airlines struggled to resume normal service.“Nav Canada’s Canadian NOTAM entry system is currently experiencing an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs, and we are working to restore function.”“We are...
Flights gradually resuming after FAA deals with key system outage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of flights were delayed across the country Wednesday, including some at Philadelphia International Airport, after an outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.The FAA said Wednesday morning that flight departures and normal air traffic operations are "gradually" resuming. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight." Travelers at the airport said the outage threw a wrench in their plans."I'm a...
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
Bay News 9
More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage
Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind the chaotic outage that grounded flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
BBC
Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
Travelers fume as FAA issues nationwide ground stop: 'This is insane'
A traveler at Chicago O'Hare International Airport shares his 'traumatizing' experience after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to system failures.
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines...
Nationwide ground stop lifted, domestic flights resume
A nationwide stop has been ordered for all flights due to an FAA computer outage. Mitchell International said all flights from Milwaukee, Chicago, and airports nationwide will be affected.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Pilots react to unprecedented FAA computer outage that grounded US flights: Traveler impact will be 'huge'
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Vice President Cpt. Michael Santoro says it's "unlikely" the FAA computer systems were hacked, but rather are "old and inflated."
NOTAM is critical part of air travel
Wednesday morning delays and cancellations started building up at airports across the country after a computer issue led to a nationwide ground stop.
Harry Reid flights delayed, canceled after FAA system glitch
Several flights departing out of Harry Reid International Airport are delayed or canceled after the FAA system glitch Wednesday morning.
