Pasco Deputies Say Cheyenne French Has Been Located Safe

Cheyenne French (PSO)

LUTZ, Fla. – 22-year-old Cheyenne French has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Cheyenne French, a missing-endangered 22-year-old.

French is 5’8″ and around 145 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies say French was last heard from on Jan. 10 and may be in the Lutz area.

French may be driving a 2008 charcoal Nissan Altima coupe with FL tag BE73TG, body damage to the passenger door, and a zip-tied front bumper.

