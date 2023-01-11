Read full article on original website
Vogue
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
Cate Blanchett Defends ‘Tar’ From Symphony Conductor’s Criticism
Vitriolic criticism from famous conductor Marin Alsop about the film Tar has provoked a reaction from the film’s star, Cate Blanchett. Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, Blanchett snapped back at Alsop, who told The Sunday Times earlier this week that Tár, a story about a world-renowned conductor who faces allegations of sexual misconduct involving female victims, is “anti-woman.” “I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian,” Alsop told the British media outlet. “To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser...
Vogue
How Anya Taylor-Joy Got Her Supermodel-Inspired Beauty Look For The 2023 Golden Globes
A fact: Anya Taylor-Joy exudes ethereal beauty. “She is the ultimate muse,” says make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, who joined stylist Ryan Hastings and hairstylist Gregory Russell to create Taylor-Joy’s look for the 2023 Golden Globes. “Her face is a dream to paint.” To play up the actor’s two-piece limoncello Dior dress, the team channelled iconic supermodels of decades past.
Vogue
A Closer Look At Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at the Golden Globes this week in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant
A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
Vogue
Misty Quigley Is Creepier Than Ever In The First Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer
More than a year after Taissa (Tawny Cypress) put the fear of God into us during her nighttime basement exploits, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) mistakenly dispatched her boyfriend Adam (Peter Gadiot), and Nat (Juliette Lewis) found herself abducted by Lottie’s followers, Yellowjackets is back, with Showtime releasing a first teaser on 13 January. Based on the minute-long clip – which features bone antlers, moonlit dances and carved symbols in the Canadian wilderness – the next instalment looks set to home in on the question that’s divided Reddit ever since that grizzly sacrificed itself for the team’s dinner. Did a supernatural force actually have a hand in what the Yellowjackets went through?
Vogue
Miley Has A Mic Drop Moment In Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring/summer 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
Vogue
The Next Instalment Of A Very English Scandal Could Centre On Wagatha Christie
A Very English Scandal, the riveting BBC miniseries tracking the Jeremy Thorpe affair of the late ’70s, and its sumptuous follow-up, A Very British Scandal, about the media frenzy surrounding the 1963 Argyll divorce case, both walked a fine tightrope – delicately balancing the salaciousness of the real-life events they depicted with an appreciation for the psychological toll they took on those involved and what the public’s fascination with those stories revealed about society as a whole. The next unbelievable true tale due for a nuanced dramatisation? According to Deadline, it could be a slice of recent history that audiences will be much more familiar with than the scandals the anthology series has previously covered: the Wagatha Christie case.
Vogue
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Vogue
Angelina’s Cape Is Quite The Fashion Flashback
Historically, capes have always been used to make a bold sartorial statement – whether on or off the red carpet – as demonstrated by Jackie Kennedy’s all-white Oleg Cassini ensemble for her husband’s Inaugural Ball in 1961, or André Leon Talley’s theatrical Gucci by Tom Ford look for the 2007 Met Gala. Fast forward to today, and Angelina Jolie has been spotted incorporating the cape into her elegant contemporary wardrobe.
Vogue
Rihanna Shares A First Glimpse Of Her Super Bowl Wardrobe
Following Rihanna’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky – Rih in custom Schiaparelli and Cartier diamonds, A$AP in Bottega Veneta suiting – the singer has teased her forthcoming Super Bowl half-time show, and the inevitable fashion talking points. The cryptic video clip,...
Vogue
Dissecting Sienna Miller’s Dog-Walking Style
When Vogue ventured to Sienna Miller’s house for crepes and chats this summer, we found the British actor in her pyjamas. Stripy slacks seemed so quintessentially Sienna that it felt almost preposterous to have expected the star to serve tea in anything else. After changing into stonewashed jeans and a caramel vest, Miller went on to detail the jumper co-op she presides over with her daughter, Marlowe, and Alexa Chung, the other-half of Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge. “Marlowe comes home with Alexa’s jumpers that I steal. I’ve got one upstairs…” said Miller, painting a delicious picture of eclectic familial harmony – much like her own home growing up a stone’s throw away from Portobello Road in the ’90s.
Vogue
The Supermodels Pay Tribute To Tatjana Patitz
It’s hard to imagine a wide-eyed 16-year-old high-school student named Christy Turlington not wanting to leave her hotel room in Paris for her second American Vogue shoot. The young woman who coaxed her out and on the road to Cannes? The streetwise Tatjana Patitz, who was only two years Turlington’s senior, but already living the European fashion dream in France.
Vogue
Emma Chamberlain Takes On French Girl Beauty As The New Face Of Lancôme
At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform — quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses — and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-
Vogue
The World Turns To Social Media To Mourn Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home, mere days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes to support Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis (which she described to fans as “incredible”). The musician, who released three studio albums between 2003 and 2012, was 54 years old.
