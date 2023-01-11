Read full article on original website
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Two People Arrested in Mysterious Mountain Home Infant Death
Mountain Home, Idaho. One week has passed since the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a domestic call for an unresponsive infant. It was Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County's ambulance service were called to a private residence. After...
Minor traffic accident on Eagle Rd. with empty school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A school bus rear-ended a motorist on northbound Eagle Rd on Friday. We reached out to Ada County Sheriff's Department and West Ada School District to make sure no kids were on the bus and that no injuries had been reported. The school bus was...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)
Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
United Against Hate meeting in Caldwell, public invited
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho has joined with the College of Idaho and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to host a meeting to discuss how Idaho law enforcement and the community et al can root out hate crimes and acts of hate in Idaho.
Bogus Basin skier rescued from backcountry canyon after overnight search
BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho search crews rescued a man after he lost both his skis in a small avalanche on the back side of Bogus Basin Monday night. The overnight search required several well-equipped teams, including 15 members of the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit. According to a Facebook post, the skier traveled out of bounds at the mountain area in the dark and ended up in a backcountry canyon.
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Boise Mayor Will Have To Answer For Lack Of Leadership This Year
It's too bad recall efforts don't work in Idaho. Remember the actions during Covid to recall Governor Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean? Those campaigns needed to attract the required signatures to make a leadership course correction in Boise and the state. Even Governor Little's sharpest critics will admit that...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southern Idaho Woman Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling More Than $1.7 Million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
MERIDIAN, ID - A 55-year-old Meridian woman who was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014-2022 has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million. Catherine Skidmore has been charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Black Canyon Irrigation District...
