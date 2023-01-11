Read full article on original website
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?
Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
The 5 Easy Snow Molds I want to See All Over in Minnesota Yards for Winter!
We have so much snow right now. Even with it being warm enough to actually melt some this winter, we have way more than usual at this time. Naturally, it makes sense to go searching for ideas on what do in the snow. You have the usual, make a snowman,...
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter
A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
Third snowiest winter on record to date
erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter
It's the time of year when you can kind of start to get into a funk. The holiday season is over but it's still cold and sometimes gloomy out. If you need to take a break, get away from normal life for a little while, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota this winter! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't regret it.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
St. Cloud Streets Actually Became More Scary Thanks to This! Do You Agree?
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
Early Morning Fire Call At St. Cloud Apartment Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud fire department was called to a fire in an apartment building early Thursday morning. At about 2:00 a.m. a call came in about a fire at 4055 12th Street North. There was smoke detected on the first floor of the three-story building....
2nd Round of Main Street Grants Available for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of grant money is available for current or future businesses in downtown St. Cloud. Last year the state allocated money to the Initiative Foundation for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant program. St. Cloud's share of the money was $1.5 million. St. Cloud...
knsiradio.com
Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex
(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
