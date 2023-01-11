ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow

The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?

I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter

A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Third snowiest winter on record to date

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter

It's the time of year when you can kind of start to get into a funk. The holiday season is over but it's still cold and sometimes gloomy out. If you need to take a break, get away from normal life for a little while, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota this winter! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't regret it.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex

(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

