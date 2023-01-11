Disabled people are almost twice as likely to report being unable to afford to keep their home warm than the non-disabled, according to a think-tank.Around two-fifths (41%) of disabled people said they could not afford to keep their home warm, as did just over one fifth (23%) of people without a disability, the Resolution Foundation found.Almost half (48%) of disabled adults said they have had to cut back on energy use this winter, as have nearly a third (32%) of people without a disability.Nearly a third (31%) of disabled people reported having to reduce their food spending, alongside 18% of...

10 DAYS AGO