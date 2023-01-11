ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Workers protest against anti-strike bill

Union workers protesting against an anti-strike bill called it a “horrific attack” on workers’ rights and said the Government is acting like “a dictator”.Organising themselves through the campaign Enough is Enough, members of various unions gathered outside Business Secretary Grant Shapps’s constituency office in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.They want the Government to scrap its plans to pass legislation that would restrict their right to strike by imposing minimum service levels.Mr Shapps introduced the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill to Parliament last week, which is due to be debated on Monday during its second reading.James Broach, a university teacher, UCU...
The Guardian

More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
BBC

NI Health: Unions withhold evidence to Pay Review Body

Two of the biggest health unions in Northern Ireland say they will not be giving evidence to a Pay Review Body. The body will visit the Northern Health Trust on Thursday. Unison and Nipsa usually give evidence on staff morale, cost-of-living issues, retention and recruitment, and equal pay issues. The...
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
The Independent

Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity

Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
The Independent

48% of disabled adults have had to cut back on energy use, think-tank finds

Disabled people are almost twice as likely to report being unable to afford to keep their home warm than the non-disabled, according to a think-tank.Around two-fifths (41%) of disabled people said they could not afford to keep their home warm, as did just over one fifth (23%) of people without a disability, the Resolution Foundation found.Almost half (48%) of disabled adults said they have had to cut back on energy use this winter, as have nearly a third (32%) of people without a disability.Nearly a third (31%) of disabled people reported having to reduce their food spending, alongside 18% of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

DWP state pension error means thousands could be due £10,000 in back payments

A state pension error could mean thousands of people are owed up to £10,000 in back payments.Mistakes made by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) have been put down to complex systems and IT rules.A total of 31,817 underpayments were identified between January 2021 and October 2022.The latest figures, released in November 2022, are collectively worth up to £209.3 million.It’s been estimated that around 237,000 older people have been underpaid, amounting to £1.46 billion.The DWP added that some women have not received the extra state pension payments they’re owed.According to the Mirror, the National Audit Office (NAO) has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy