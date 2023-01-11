Read full article on original website
Unions want to charge all workers a fee for new pay deals
With membership continuing to dwindle a union leader has suggested that non-members who 'free ride' by benefiting from collective bargaining deals should pay a fee to unions .
Worker strikes and union elections surged in 2022 – could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
Workers have filed the most union petitions since 2015 and the number of strikes have surged, but whether this turns into a sustained increase in membership rates is still unclear.
Workers protest against anti-strike bill
Union workers protesting against an anti-strike bill called it a “horrific attack” on workers’ rights and said the Government is acting like “a dictator”.Organising themselves through the campaign Enough is Enough, members of various unions gathered outside Business Secretary Grant Shapps’s constituency office in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.They want the Government to scrap its plans to pass legislation that would restrict their right to strike by imposing minimum service levels.Mr Shapps introduced the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill to Parliament last week, which is due to be debated on Monday during its second reading.James Broach, a university teacher, UCU...
More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days
More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
BBC
NI Health: Unions withhold evidence to Pay Review Body
Two of the biggest health unions in Northern Ireland say they will not be giving evidence to a Pay Review Body. The body will visit the Northern Health Trust on Thursday. Unison and Nipsa usually give evidence on staff morale, cost-of-living issues, retention and recruitment, and equal pay issues. The...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Bosses Give Workers Bullshit ‘Manager’ Titles To Avoid Paying Overtime: Study
Getting a fancy new position at work is typically thought of as a good thing—a sign that someone is progressing in their career—but a new study shows that firms of all types and sizes are giving workers phony managerial titles in order to avoid paying them overtime in what researchers see as an exploitation of federal labor laws.
Disabled people among hardest hit by cost of living crisis, finds study
Disabled people in the UK are much more likely to struggle to heat their homes and cut back on food this winter, according to a report highlighting “massive” income gaps amid the cost of living squeeze. Research from the Resolution Foundation found people with disabilities had an available...
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity
Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
48% of disabled adults have had to cut back on energy use, think-tank finds
Disabled people are almost twice as likely to report being unable to afford to keep their home warm than the non-disabled, according to a think-tank.Around two-fifths (41%) of disabled people said they could not afford to keep their home warm, as did just over one fifth (23%) of people without a disability, the Resolution Foundation found.Almost half (48%) of disabled adults said they have had to cut back on energy use this winter, as have nearly a third (32%) of people without a disability.Nearly a third (31%) of disabled people reported having to reduce their food spending, alongside 18% of...
Disability benefits shake-up may let people still claim after return to work
Ministers consider ‘radical’ overhaul to get long-term sick back in work and fulfil Rishi Sunak’s growth pledge
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
DWP state pension error means thousands could be due £10,000 in back payments
A state pension error could mean thousands of people are owed up to £10,000 in back payments.Mistakes made by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) have been put down to complex systems and IT rules.A total of 31,817 underpayments were identified between January 2021 and October 2022.The latest figures, released in November 2022, are collectively worth up to £209.3 million.It’s been estimated that around 237,000 older people have been underpaid, amounting to £1.46 billion.The DWP added that some women have not received the extra state pension payments they’re owed.According to the Mirror, the National Audit Office (NAO) has...
