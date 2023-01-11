Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Bankrupt FTX exchange has recovered US$5 bln worth of ‘liquid’ assets, lawyers say
The collapsed crypto exchange FTX has recovered at least US$5 billion of liquid assets, including cryptocurrency and securities, liquidators told a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Delaware on Wednesday. The US$5 billion does not include crypto in the custody of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, said FTX bankruptcy team attorney...
forkast.news
Alameda liquidators get liquidated while consolidating funds on DeFi lending platform Aave
Alameda Research liquidators were liquidated for US$72,000 from an on-chain position on decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave while trying to consolidate funds from Alameda wallets into a single multi-sig wallet. Fast facts. While trying to exit a borrow position on Aave, the liquidators first removed the extra collateral, putting...
forkast.news
Binance obtains approval in Sweden to fuel Europe expansion
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has received regulatory approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to operate as a financial institution to manage and trade in virtual currency, as part of the exchange’s continuing expansion in Europe. Fast facts. Binance said in a Wednesday statement that the...
forkast.news
Bitcoin price rebounds as U.S. inflation cools
Bitcoin prices rebounded above US$18,000 on Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Hong Kong as the U.S. Consumer Price Index, a key inflation indicator, rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier, matching expectations and continuing a downtrend from previous months. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, breached...
forkast.news
Crypto lender Hodlnaut’s creditors reject restructuring plan, prefer liquidation: report
Creditors of Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform Hodlnaut have rejected a proposed restructuring plan and would prefer to liquidate the company, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg. Fast facts. According to a Jan. 11 court filing seen by Bloomberg, creditors indicated it is in their best interest to...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
forkast.news
Coinbase to cut jobs, shut down most of its cryptocurrency operations in Japan
Coinbase Global Inc., the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, is cutting jobs and closing down most of its operations in Japan, according to a Bloomberg report that cited the exchange’s vice president for international and business development, Nana Murugesan. Fast facts. “We’ve decided to wind...
forkast.news
Binance says it plans to expand hiring by as much as 30% in 2023 as rivals cut jobs
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, is planning to increase its staff numbers by 15% to 30% in 2023, chief executive officer (CEO) Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday at the Crypto Finance Conference in Switzerland. Fast facts. “We will continue to build and hopefully we will ramp...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise as investors await US inflation data; Polkadot gains
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, as investors anticipate signs of slower inflation in the upcoming Thursday release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index for December. Polkadot was the largest gainer among the top 10, followed by Ether and Bitcoin.
forkast.news
Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin rebounds above US$18,000, Ether gains over 13%
Bitcoin rallied above the US$18,000 mark for the first time in nearly a month. Is this the start of a bull run or just another relief rally on the back of easing inflation pressure?
forkast.news
Crypto.com announces 20% cut in headcount, cites post-FTX market conditions
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com will lay off 20% of its workforce, its co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek said Friday in a Twitter post. He didn’t give the actual number of jobs being cut. Fast facts. “While we continue to perform well, market conditions and recent industry...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether continue run up ahead of U.S. inflation report; Avalanche surges
Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, continuing almost a week’s run of price gains on signs of slower inflation in the U.S. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December will be released Thursday in the U.S., a key inflation indicator for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. XRP posted the largest gains following developments in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs, Inc., whose payment network runs on XRP.
forkast.news
How DeFi can overcome the stench of shitcoins and ponzinomics
DeFi Summer was an exhilarating time for many. It was a high-octane rollercoaster ride, characterized by insane gains and millionaires seemingly made overnight. Unfortunately, that ride has now slowed down amidst Crypto Winter. Many projects that received tremendous hype without delivering on promises have been exposed as scams, Ponzi schemes and meaningless “shitcoins.”
forkast.news
Web3 Domains
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – January 12, 2023 – presented by Joel Flynn. One of Web3’s biggest promises is championing ownership and control of your data. How? By offering you your own domain name. Where Web2 domains are generally owned by companies instead of individuals, Web3 can be much more personal.
Comments / 0