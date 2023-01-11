Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1971 video edition
The Cubs play the NY Mets at Wrigley Field in July of 1971 in this Super 8 mm home movie. Many Cub stars are seen, including Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Don Kessinger, Joe Pepitone and Leo Durocher, with many others. The Rev. Jesse Jackson is also in the stands. The cameraman was Leo Carvis.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 5
This post continues the saga of the 1910 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. There have been 122 seasons in Major League Baseball's Modern Era. In just 1 of those seasons have...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Looking for an ace
It’s another Wednesday evening at BCB After Dark: the swinging spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s the last show of the week and we’re going out with a bang. We’re so glad you could come and join us. It’s cold out there but it’s warm in here. There are still a few good tables available. There’s a two-drink minimum, but it’s bring your own beverage. No doing the wave.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Right back where we started from
Now I’ve got that earworm in your head. So I’m not alone anymore. While I’m still not completely sure he’s not just punking us and that he’s going to sign with someone else in two weeks, the Minnesota Twins officially introduced their once-and-future shortstop, Carlos Correa. Correa offered his thoughts on the whole process and how he learned that one doctor can think one thing and another can think something completely different.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks gets real
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. NBC Sports Chicago cleaned house the other day. I...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ long con
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Another play at the plate
Cubs’ Billy Williams throw to catcher Dick Bertell was too late as Giants Jim Hart slides safely to home on Tom Haller’s single to left field in game here July 9. Plate umpire William Jackowski and Giants Jim Davenport, (12), look on. Giants took a 9-4 victory over the Cubs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB has made a hire that could eventually lead to the elimination of blackouts
Major League Baseball today announced the hire of Billy Chambers as Executive Vice President, Local Media. Chambers previously worked as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of the 21 regional sports networks acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group from Disney and before that, he spent 20 years with FOX Sports Media Group where he ascended to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
