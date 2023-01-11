ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia

By JEFF AMY
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjEtk_0kAt49LJ00

ATLANTA — (AP) — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday.

Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville that will employ 2,000 people, with construction starting within weeks and production starting before the end of 2024.

The company also announced a third phase of its Dalton plant, already the largest maker of solar panels in the Western Hemisphere. Qcells will add nearly 500 jobs in Dalton, raising employment above 1,500 once all expansions are complete there.

“We are seeking to further expand our low-carbon solar investments as we lead the industry towards fully American-made clean energy solutions,” Qcells CEO Justin Lee said in a statement.

Democratic President Joe Biden described the announcement as “a win for workers, consumers, and our climate,” saying in a statement that it would provide good jobs, reduce American reliance on other countries for solar components, lower the cost of solar panels and help lower carbon emissions.

The Cartersville plant will fulfill one of the aims of the climate change and health care bill that Biden signed in August.

It included provisions from Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, allowing companies making the components used in solar panels to claim tax credits.

The Cartersville plant will assemble solar panels, silicon ingots and wafers as well as solar cells. The company will use polysilicon made at an REC Silicon plant in Moses Lake, Washington. Hanwha last year bought 21% of REC, whose shares are listed in Norway.

Brian Deese, director of Biden's National Economic Council, said such supply-chain integration will help break China's stranglehold on solar panel components and untie knots in overseas supply chains.

Deese said the climate change and health care bill is an example of the industrial policy Biden wants to see, “to make sure that innovation is happening here, good job creation is happening here, and we are exporting products in the clean energy economy, not exporting jobs.”

Qcells now makes solar modules capable of generating 1.7 gigawatts of electricity each year at the Dalton plant. Following the expansions, the company will make 8.4 gigawatts worth of modules, or about 10,000 solar panels. That will include a capacity of 5.1 gigawatts in Dalton and 3.3 gigawatts in Cartersville.

“My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production,” Ossoff said in a statement.

The company has 750 people working at its existing Dalton factory and Qcells announced plans last year for a second $171 million phase, hiring 470 more workers.

Warnock, Ossoff and Biden administration officials say Biden's strategy is working to enhance the nation's manufacturing base as part of the transition to clean energy.

“By 2027, the Qcells expansion is projected to supply about 30% of total U.S. demand for solar panels," Biden clean energy adviser John Podesta told reporters. "I think it’s fair to say that this deal is President Biden’s vision come to life.”

The Biden administration says its policy has driven $300 billion in private investment by industries including semiconductors, clean energy, electric vehicles and batteries, with nearly $25 billion of that coming in Georgia. That includes two $5 billion-plus electric vehicle plants, and a $4 billion-plus battery plant announced for Cartersville in December. Hyundai Motor Group is building one of the vehicle plants and is partnering with fellow South Korean firm SK Group to build the Cartersville battery plant.

Georgia economic development officials have particularly promoted electric vehicles and batteries.

“Qcells has long been a pioneer in the solar industry, and it solidified Georgia’s place as a leader in renewable energy and sustainable technology when it cut the ribbon on the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in 2019,” state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a statement.

Biden’s national climate adviser, Ali Zaidi, said U.S. factories are on track to more than quadruple the output of solar panels by 2024, from 7 gigawatts when Biden took office to 33.5 gigawatts. “That’s enough to enable about 5 million homes to switch to clean solar energy each year,” Zaidi said.

The total incentive package from state and local governments wasn’t immediately clear. But Qcells could qualify for more than $65 million in state income tax credits, at $5,250 per job over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. Local officials have said Qcells workers in Dalton have starting wages of $17 an hour.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Biden welcomed back to Georgia after lying low in midterms

ATLANTA — (AP) — During the 2022 midterm campaign, President Joe Biden steered clear of Georgia as Sen. Raphael Warnock, like many other battleground-state Democrats, tried to distance himself from the White House amid an inflationary economy and the president's lagging approval ratings. Now, with Warnock having secured...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were:...
MAINE STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER — (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and...
MAINE STATE
WOKV

CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — (AP) — CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year. The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta. Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WOKV

New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WOKV

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Foster Farms says grain deliveries arrive after train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

CHICAGO — (AP) — A Minnesota university's decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students' personal relationship to the material.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WOKV

Police: Armed customers prevent couple from robbing Georgia gas station at gunpoint

ELLIJAY, Ga. — A Georgia couple was thwarted from carrying out an attempted robbery at a convenience store when two customers intervened, authorities said. Shawn Sutton, 39, and his wife, Melody Sutton, were arrested Monday, according to Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Shawn Sutton was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, online records show. Melody Sutton was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, intimidation and taking control of a substance, according to online records.
ELLIJAY, GA
WOKV

Offbeat TikTok food critic, content creator Wafffler69 dead at 33

Taylor Brice LeJeune, an offbeat food critic known to fans on social media as Wafffler69, died Wednesday after suffering an apparent heart attack, his brother said. He was 33. LeJeune’s brother, known on social media as Claydorm, confirmed the death in a TikTok post. Claydorm said that LeJeune, who lived in Louisiana, was “rushed to a hospital” but died a short time later, E! Online reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy