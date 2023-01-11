Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month.

On the morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out among more than a dozen men in the parking lot of El Chingon, a restaurant on Bledsoe three blocks off West 7th.

Police say a man named Aaron Nunez was fatally shot and police now have the man they've been looking for. Brian Perez is now up on charges including murder and evading arrest.

