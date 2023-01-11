ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
