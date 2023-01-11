ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

By JONAH BRONSTEIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNmA7_0kAsuQhV00
1 of 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken’s sixth consecutive win.

Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season.

“You are going to have games like this, on a back-to-back, where it doesn’t look all that good, it doesn’t look pretty,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “But that’s a great win for our group, to stick together and get it done.”

Alex Tuch scored twice for the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Jeff Skinner tallied two assists. Sabres goalie Eric Comrie stopped 18 shots in his first start since sustaining a lower-body injury on Nov. 16.

It was Buffalo’s second home loss in as many nights after winning eight of nine games.

“We had some momentum for the majority of the game and we kind of sat back a little bit,” Tuch said. “Got a little frustration, left some spots open in the D-zone, and that’s when they capitalized.”

Beniers set up Schultz for a one-timer from the high slot at 5:17 of the third after scoring the go-ahead goal at 1:06 into the period.

The Kraken’s 20-year-old All-Star got his 16th goal of the season when he dove at the left edge of the crease to knock in the rebound from Vince Dunn’s shot that hit the post. Beniers’ five-game goal streak is a Kraken record.

“He’s got some dynamic ability in open ice and finding plays,” Hakstol said about Beniers. “But he’s also got that moxie and grit to go to some of those hard areas.”

The Kraken tied it when Schultz fed Gourde in front of the net about nine minutes into the second period, after Dahlin’s power-play goal but Buffalo ahead a few minutes earlier.

Eberle’s equalizer came on a power play late in the first period when he tipped Burakovsky’s shot past Comrie.

“I don’t think we had our best start, but that goal kind of got us back in it and got us feeling good coming into the room,” Schultz said. “And we kind of grinded this one out tonight.”

The Sabres did not have shot on goal before Tuch put them ahead at about 10 minutes into the game. Buffalo’s All-Star center Tage Thompson created the scoring chance when he drove to the left side of the net and slid a backhand pass to Tuch in the slot.

Tuch knocked in a rebound for his 20th goal of the season with 20.8 seconds left in the third after the Sabres pulled Comrie for an extra skater.

SABRES MOVES

Buffalo activated defenseman Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve Tuesday and waived Casey Fitzgerald. Jokiharju replaced Jacob Bryson in the lineup after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Comrie returned to the net a couple days ahead of schedule after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s illness altered the planned starting rotation. Luukkonen has the NHL’s longest active win streak at six games. The rookie goalie was sent to the minors on Monday, but Buffalo intends to recall.

KRAKEN THE LINEUP

Morgan Geekie centered Seattle’s fourth line in place of Ryan Donato.

Kraken: At Boston on Thursday.

Sabres: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Devils continue historic road success with 5-2 win at Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Haula, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ryan Graves scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to win 17 of its first 20 road games by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal, Jesper Bratt scored an empty-netter and Jack Hughes had two assists as the surprising Devils improved to 17-2-1 on the road, including six straight wins. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves, stopping a penalty shot by Kevin Fiala in the third period. Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored on the power play, but Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 27 shots and the Kings had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Devils broke the game open with three goals in the second after both teams found the back on the net on the power play in the first.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Point’s two goals spark Lightning to 4-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won seven of their last nine and improved to 26-2-1 when scoring at least three goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had allowed three or more goals in four straight games, had 23 saves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. “I think our special teams was a pretty big deal,” Caufield said. “Penalty kill and power play, we’re trying to get in the right direction with those categories but it sure is a big step for us and we’re trying to keep that going.” Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin had three assists. Samuel Montembeault stopped 39 shots. Nino Niederreiter, Filip Forsberg and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves in his NHL debut.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots. Rasmus Sandin scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row. Detroit’s previous win against the Maple Leafs was a 3-2 overtime victory on Feb. 1, 2019. Toronto had had won nine in a row in regulation over the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. The Maple Leafs are 18-2-2 vs. Detroit since the start of the 2016-17 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy