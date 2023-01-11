This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO