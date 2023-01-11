Read full article on original website
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Eater
In-N-Out Is Headed East After Years of Insisting It Wouldn’t
After decades of only slinging its burgers west of the Mississippi, California chain In-N-Out has announced plans for an eastward expansion. According to Restaurant Business, the chain will open its first “territory office” in the eastern United States in Tennessee in the coming months, with plans for In-N-Out’s first locations to arrive in the state starting in 2026.
northernnewsnow.com
New ice breaker to be built for Great Lakes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) visited the Port of Green Bay at Ace Marine on Thursday, where she and other leaders highlighted a new ice breaker for the Great Lakes. They hope the ice breaker will boost commerce statewide. The Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act...
msn.com
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Glaringly Obvious" Ways To Pinpoint An American Abroad, And I'm Suddenly Feeling Self-Conscious
As an American, I always try to blend in when I travel. But maybe I'm not doing a great job, because apparently people from abroad have quite a few ideas about how you can immediately identify an American. So Redditor u/Ermland2 asked, "What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?" Here are some of the responses.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
