CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Eater

In-N-Out Is Headed East After Years of Insisting It Wouldn’t

After decades of only slinging its burgers west of the Mississippi, California chain In-N-Out has announced plans for an eastward expansion. According to Restaurant Business, the chain will open its first “territory office” in the eastern United States in Tennessee in the coming months, with plans for In-N-Out’s first locations to arrive in the state starting in 2026.
northernnewsnow.com

New ice breaker to be built for Great Lakes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) visited the Port of Green Bay at Ace Marine on Thursday, where she and other leaders highlighted a new ice breaker for the Great Lakes. They hope the ice breaker will boost commerce statewide. The Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act...
Thrillist

Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now

This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
