New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Here's Why Boot Barn Stock Surged This Week
Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) surged this week thanks to a compelling investor presentation given at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company has big plans over the next decade, which excited the market and sent the stock up 19% for the week as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
‘Pockets of Opportunity’: 3 Industries Stock Market Experts Are Watching in 2023
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended asinvestment advice Money does not offer advisory services.***. Despite the stock market’s grim performance of late, experts say some industries could be...
Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, has been in fine form on the stock market of late as shares of the chip foundry giant have shot up 30% since early November 2022. That might seem a tad surprising given the turmoil in the broader market and concerns that semiconductor sales could decline in 2023.
Check Out OEUR for Exposure to Rally in European Stocks
European stocks continued to rally, finishing higher on Friday after reaching their highest level since April 2022 on Thursday. Markets in Europe were boosted by cooling global inflation, falling energy prices, and stronger-than-expected U.K. GDP growth in November. “The macroeconomic picture in Europe has improved in recent weeks, giving advisors...
Stock Market Volatility Pushed Lots of Investors to Trade Impulsively: Study
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. More than a third of investors said they made impulsive decisions because of...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Biotech's Blockbuster Week: 3 Stocks to Watch
This week, biotech was a standout performer. As of Friday morning, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI delivered gains of 6.42% versus gains of 1.79%. Last year biotech was a significant laggard. However, in the past few months, biotech stocks have completely reversed course and changed character in a big way. For example, XBI is now well above its 200-day moving average, while most index ETFs are below it or are just challenging it now.
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Is Down Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) reported mixed fourth-quarter results today and warned that weak demand for computer chips is likely to continue into the new year. Investors were disappointed, sending shares down as much as 2.4% on Friday morning. So what. There was a lot to like about Taiwan Semiconductor's...
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
Is Nio Stock a Buy?
The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was a favorite among investors at the height of the pandemic. Part of the exuberance for the company came from an overly optimistic view of how fast EV companies will grow. But Nio's stock has fallen 60% over the past year. This huge drop has caused many investors to ask whether or not Nio is a good stock to buy right now.
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $121.93, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Huntington Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.01% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HBANP was trading at a 98.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.83% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 83.668. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
GES Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $22.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Choice Properties REIT’s (TSE:CHP.UN) 4.8% Yield is Unattractive
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) is well-known among Canadian REIT investors. However, its 4.8% dividend yield isn't attractive despite the stock having an 8 out of 10 Smart Score "outperform" rating, and we'll explain why. But first, let's explain the company's operations briefly. CHP.UN collects rental income from...
