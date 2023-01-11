KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2022 holiday season blew in with a winter storm that will not soon be forgotten. In Tennessee, wind and cold temperatures impacted power grids and landscapes over the Christmas weekend. Now, many are starting 2023 with questions about the extent of damage and next steps to take for lawns and landscapes, and plant specialists with University of Tennessee Extension are responding with advice.

