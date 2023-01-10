Read full article on original website
Related
China braces for Covid surge as lunar new year travel rush begins
Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China’s megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid...
ScienceBlog.com
Decoding Croc Blood: Mutations Make it an Oxygen-Ferrying Winner
It can pogo-stick along at 50-plus miles per hour, leaping 30-odd feet in a single bound. But that platinum-medal athleticism falls by the wayside at a sub-Saharan riverside, the source of life and death for the skittish impala stilling itself for a drink in 100-degree heat. A Nile crocodile has...
ScienceBlog.com
COVID calculations spur solution to vexing computer science problem
During the corona epidemic many of us became amateur mathematicians. How quickly would the number of hospitalized patients rise, and when would herd immunity be achieved?. Professional mathematicians were challenged as well, and a researcher at University of Copenhagen became inspired to solve a 30-year-old problem in computer science. The breakthrough has just been published by the prestigious Journal of the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery).
ScienceBlog.com
What Are They Up To? Surprising Behavior of Minerals Deep in the Earth
As you are reading this, more than 400 miles below you is a massive world of extreme temperatures and pressures that has been churning and evolving for longer than humans have been on the planet. Now, a detailed new model from Caltech researchers illustrates the surprising behavior of minerals deep in the planet’s interior over millions of years and shows that the processes are actually happening in a manner completely opposite to what had been previously theorized.
ScienceBlog.com
Extreme heat is changing habits of daily life
Extreme temperatures make people less likely to pursue outdoor activities they would otherwise make part of their daily routine, a new study led by MIT researchers has confirmed. The data-rich study, set in China, shows that when hourly temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), people are 5 percent...
ScienceBlog.com
Ancient Siberian population migrated back from North America
The movement of people across the Bering Sea from North Asia to North America is a well-known phenomenon in early human history. Nevertheless, the genetic makeup of the people who lived in North Asia during this time has remained mysterious due to a limited number of ancient genomes analyzed from this region. Now, researchers reporting in Current Biology on January 12 describe genomes from ten individuals up to 7,500 years old that help to fill the gap and show geneflow from people moving in the opposite direction from North America to North Asia.
ScienceBlog.com
Olives, the source of “liquid gold,” offer more riches to unlock
Companies are finding promising ways to use the nutrient-filled residue from olive-oil production. Olive oil is a multibillion-euro global business and Manuel Román is determined to create an even bigger market from the sacred ancient fruit. Román is co-founder of ISANATUR, a Spanish company that has built a refinery...
Comments / 0